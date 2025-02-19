EMSA responds to 7 cold exposure calls amid freezing temperatures

EMSA responded to seven cold exposure calls on Tuesday, urging residents to stay cautious amid freezing temperatures and avoid unnecessary outdoor activity.

By: Brooke Cox

EMSA responded to seven cold exposure calls on Tuesday as freezing temperatures gripped the area. Overnight, only one call was reported in the Tulsa region, but officials say the cold remains a serious threat.

Road Conditions and Safety Concerns

EMSA officials expressed concern over reckless driving despite hazardous conditions. Adam Paluka, a spokesperson for EMSA, emphasized the importance of caution on the roads.

“I think that they were a little bit frustrated that some folks were taking the roadways without as much caution as they should, traveling too high at speed and not giving themselves enough distance between themselves and the car in front,” Paluka said. “If you have to be outside, traveling on the road, you need to be able to justify that decision.”

He advised against unnecessary travel, urging residents to stay home when possible.

Cold Exposure Calls and At-Risk Groups

The reported cold exposure incidents involved individuals spending extended time outdoors. Paluka noted that those seeking medical assistance had likely progressed beyond minor frostbite and were showing early signs of hypothermia.

“We have had four of those patients since this weather event began,” he said. “Some of those, we think, maybe individuals who are unhoused at the moment, but we also think that there were people who were simply working in the elements, not dressed appropriately, and quickly succumbed to the elements.”

Warning for Parents

With schools closed, children may be tempted to play outside, but EMSA warns against prolonged exposure. Paluka recommended limiting outdoor activity to short periods.

“If they do allow their kids to play outside, set a 10-minute timer. That’s probably the top amount of time that the child should be outside with these temperatures,” he said. “Parents should have eyes on them at all times just because it is so bitterly cold.”

As temperatures remain dangerously low, EMSA continues to urge residents to take precautions to avoid cold-related health risks.