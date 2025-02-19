Frozen pipes? Here's what to do now, and how to prevent them.
Wednesday, February 19th 2025, 3:14 pm
By:
Bella Roddy
TULSA, Okla. -
Frozen pipes can cause costly damage and disrupt water supply during cold weather. Here are expert-recommended steps to help prevent pipes from freezing and to address issues if they do.
Prevention Tips
Insulate Pipes
- Wrap exposed pipes with foam pipe insulation, especially in attics, crawl spaces, basements, and garages, where temperatures are typically colder.
- Use heat tape or heat cables on pipes prone to freezing, such as those on exterior walls or in unheated spaces. Ensure they are UL-approved and installed according to the manufacturer’s guidelines.
- Cover outdoor faucets with insulated faucet covers. Disconnect and drain garden hoses to prevent water from freezing in the hose and bursting the connected pipe.
Drip Faucets
- Allow both hot and cold water to drip from faucets during freezing temperatures. Moving water is less likely to freeze.
- If the temperature drops into the teens or below, increase the flow to a steady pencil-thin stream.
- Prioritize dripping faucets in rooms where plumbing is in exterior walls, as these pipes are more exposed to cold air.
Open Cabinets
- Open cabinet doors under sinks in kitchens and bathrooms to allow warm air from the home to circulate around the pipes.
- This is especially important for sinks located on exterior walls.
Disconnect Outdoor Hoses
- Remove, drain, and store garden hoses before freezing temperatures arrive.
- If outdoor faucets have shut-off valves inside the house, close them and drain the water from the outdoor faucet.
Maintain a Consistent Thermostat
- Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature day and night to avoid a sudden drop that could freeze pipes.
- If leaving the house for an extended period, set the thermostat to at least 55 degrees Fahrenheit to keep pipes warm.
Seal Drafts
- Use caulk or weather stripping to seal cracks and gaps around windows, doors, and exterior walls where pipes are located.
- Add insulation to attics, basements, and crawl spaces to maintain a more consistent temperature.
What to Do If Pipes Freeze
Keep Faucets Open
- If a pipe is frozen, keep the affected faucet open. This allows water to flow as the ice begins to melt and helps relieve pressure that can cause pipes to burst.
Locate the Frozen Area
- Identify where the pipe is frozen by checking areas that are most likely to be exposed to cold air, such as basements, attics, exterior walls, or under sinks.
Apply Heat
- Hair Dryer: Start from the faucet end and work back towards the frozen section. Move the hair dryer along the pipe, applying gentle heat.
- Space Heater: Place a space heater near the frozen pipe, but keep it away from water and flammable materials. Always monitor the heater while it’s in use.
- Heating Pad: Wrap an electric heating pad around the frozen section of the pipe and set it to low.
- Towels Soaked in Hot Water: Soak towels in hot water, wring them out, and wrap them around the pipe. Replace them as they cool.
- Never Use an Open Flame: Avoid using propane torches or other open flames to thaw pipes, as this is a major fire hazard.
Check for Leaks
- After pipes thaw, inspect them for cracks or leaks. Even a small crack can lead to a major leak.
- If you find a leak, immediately turn off the main water supply and contact a plumber.
Local Resources and Emergency Contacts in Tulsa
- City of Tulsa Water Emergency Line – For water service issues: (918) 596-9488
- Oklahoma Natural Gas – For gas emergencies: 800-458-4251
- Emergency Management Information – https://www.cityoftulsa.org/government/departments/communications/emergency-management/
- Local Plumbers:
- Airco Service
- Wooten Plumbing
- Air Comfort Solutions
