Slick Roads and Slippery Sidewalks Create Hazards in Sapulpa

Icy conditions in Sapulpa are creating hazardous driving and walking situations, prompting warnings from officials and increased patrols by first responders.

By: Jayden Brannon

Winter weather is making driving conditions treacherous in Sapulpa, with roads covered in slick ice.

Icy Roads Causing Trouble for Drivers

At an intersection near Sapulpa High School, multiple cars struggled to accelerate when the light turned green, with tires spinning on the icy pavement. Drivers are advised to approach stoplights slowly and allow extra distance between vehicles to prevent accidents.

Sidewalks and First Responders on Standby

Pedestrians should also be cautious, as untreated sidewalks remain dangerously slick. Areas that have not been salted are completely iced over, increasing the risk of slips and falls.

Meanwhile, first responders, including police, fire, and sheriff’s deputies, are patrolling the area, prepared to respond to weather-related incidents. Crews will continue to monitor conditions as the winter storm progresses.



