City of Tulsa issues winter storm update

The City of Tulsa has issued a winter storm update, warning residents of extreme cold, hazardous road conditions, service closures, and ongoing emergency response efforts.

By: Brooke Cox

The City of Tulsa, alongside the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency (TAEMA) and community partners, continues responding to winter weather and extreme cold as the region faces hazardous conditions.

Tulsa’s Emergency Operations Center remains at Level 3 activation to coordinate response efforts. Negative wind chills are expected to persist until midday Thursday, making extreme cold the primary threat.

Road Conditions and Travel Advisory

City street crews are actively plowing snow and applying salt to combat black ice. Drivers are urged to stay off the roads. Pedestrians should use caution, as many sidewalks remain icy.

Traffic Incident Reporting:

Minor accidents with no injuries: Move to a safe location and exchange information before filing a report online. Stalled or inoperable vehicles: Call Tulsa Police Non-Emergency at (918) 596-9222. Injury or life-threatening accidents: Call 911 immediately.

Shelter and Outreach Efforts

Homeless outreach teams continue working to ensure individuals are directed to warm shelters. The Tulsa Fire Department has assisted with transportation to safe locations. While shelters currently have capacity, officials are monitoring for additional space needs.

For a full list of shelters and how to help, visit housingsolutionstulsa.org.

City Services and Closures

City Hall – Cashier stations and the Clerk’s Office are closed. The Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission meeting is canceled. Tulsa Municipal Court – Closed; cases scheduled for Feb. 18-19 are rescheduled for April 3. Tulsa Animal Services – Public adoptions are suspended, though lost pet recovery continues. Development Services Inspections – Canceled, except for emergency gas meter inspections. Parks and Recreation – All recreation centers and the Tulsa Zoo are closed through Wednesday. Golf courses and pedestrian bridges remain closed until further notice. Trash and Recycling – Suspended through Thursday. Recycling is canceled for the rest of the week, with overflow collection allowed next week. Waterline Breaks – Reports can be made online or via (918) 596-9488. Residents are urged to protect household pipes from freezing.

Emergency and Utility Updates

EMSA – Since Tuesday, paramedics have responded to multiple cold exposure and traffic accident calls, tripling the usual emergency response rate.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) – No widespread outages reported, but residents should assume downed power lines are live and report them immediately. Oklahoma Natural Gas – Customers experiencing gas leaks should leave the area and call (800) 458-4251 after notifying 911. Metro Link Tulsa – All services, including fixed routes and warming stations, are suspended until conditions improve.

For ongoing updates, visit cityoftulsa.org/weather.