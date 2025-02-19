Winter driving safety: How to prepare and what to do in emergencies

Cold weather can be challenging for drivers, with risks like battery failure, flat tires, and accidents on icy roads. By taking the right precautions, you can minimize roadside emergencies and ensure safer travels.

By: Bella Roddy

-

Cold weather can be challenging for drivers, with risks like battery failure, flat tires, and accidents on icy roads. By taking the right precautions, you can minimize roadside emergencies and ensure safer travels.

Reminder! Officials say that even salted and treated roadways can become slick if temperatures drop below 15 degrees!

How to Prepare Your Vehicle for Cold Weather

Cold weather can be challenging for drivers, with risks like battery failure, flat tires, and accidents on icy roads. By taking the right precautions, you can minimize roadside emergencies and ensure safer travels.

Note: If you must leave your house during winter weather, take precautions to stay safe. Dress warmly in layers, including a hat, gloves, and waterproof boots. Ensure your phone is fully charged, and let someone know your route and expected arrival time. However, officials advise staying home if roads are icy, visibility is poor, or emergency services are urging people to stay off the roads. Venturing out in dangerous conditions can increase the risk of accidents and make it harder for emergency crews to respond.

PREP: Getting Your Vehicle Ready for Winter

Tires

Check Tread Depth: Ensure your tires have enough tread for traction on slippery roads. Consider winter tires for better grip in snowy or icy conditions. Monitor Tire Pressure: Cold temperatures cause tire pressure to drop, affecting handling and increasing wear. Check tire pressure regularly and keep it at the recommended level.

Battery

Test Your Battery: Cold weather weakens batteries, especially older ones. Have your battery tested to ensure it's holding a charge. Clean Terminals: Corroded battery terminals can prevent your vehicle from starting. Clean them regularly to maintain a good connection.

Fuel

Keep Your Tank Half Full: This prevents the gas line from freezing and ensures you won’t run out of fuel if stuck in traffic or stranded by unexpected weather.

Lights

Check All Lights: Make sure your headlights, brake lights, and turn signals are functioning properly for optimal visibility. Clear Snow and Ice: Keep lights free of snow and ice buildup to ensure you can see and be seen.

Winter Emergency Kit Essentials

Prepare an emergency kit to keep in your vehicle, including:

Ice Scraper and Snow Brush: For clearing your windshield and windows. Portable Charger: To keep your phone powered in case of an emergency. Flashlight and Extra Batteries: Essential for nighttime breakdowns. Blankets and Warm Clothing: To stay warm if stranded. Non-Perishable Snacks and Water: In case you’re stuck for an extended period. First Aid Kit: For minor injuries. Sand or Kitty Litter: For traction if you get stuck in snow or ice. Jumper Cables and Basic Tools: To help you or others get back on the road.

BEFORE THE STORM: Preparing for the Worst

Check Road and Weather Conditions

Stay Informed: Monitor weather forecasts and road conditions before heading out. The Drive Oklahoma App provides real-time updates on road closures and weather-related incidents. Plan Your Route: Choose well-maintained roads and highways when possible.

Pack Smart for Travel

Full Tank of Gas: Start your trip with a full tank to avoid running out of fuel. Charge Your Phone: Ensure your phone is fully charged before you leave. Share Your Travel Plans: Let someone know your route and estimated arrival time.

Traveling with Pets or Children

Dress in Layers: Ensure children are warm without bulky coats that interfere with car seat safety. Pack Essentials: Bring blankets, snacks, and water for both pets and children. Safety First: Secure pets with seat belts or crates to avoid injury during sudden stops. Entertainment and Comfort: Keep children entertained with toys, books, or electronic devices.

DURING THE STORM: What to Do If You Get Stuck or Spin Out

If you get stuck or spin out during winter weather, safety is the top priority. If you must leave your vehicle, ensure it’s safe to do so and that you’re visible to other drivers. However, officials advise staying inside your car if visibility is low, temperatures are dangerously cold, or the road conditions are hazardous. This reduces the risk of accidents or getting lost in severe weather.

If You Get Stuck

Stay With Your Vehicle: It’s safer to stay inside your car where rescuers can find you. Keep Exhaust Pipe Clear: Check to make sure snow isn’t blocking the tailpipe to prevent carbon monoxide buildup. Stay Warm and Visible: Run the engine for about 10 minutes every hour to stay warm but conserve fuel. Turn on your hazard lights for visibility. Conserve Your Phone Battery: Use your phone sparingly to preserve battery life for emergency calls.

If You Spin Out or Lose Control

Stay Calm and Don’t Panic: Remain as calm as possible and avoid sudden movements. Steer in the Direction of the Skid: If your vehicle starts to skid, gently turn the steering wheel in the direction you want to go. Avoid Slamming on the Brakes: Sudden braking can cause further loss of control. Instead, ease off the accelerator and gently pump the brakes if needed. Call for Help If Needed: If you’re unable to move your vehicle or if it’s unsafe to continue driving, call for roadside assistance.

Safety Tips for Traveling with Pets or Children in Cold Weather Emergencies

Keep Them Warm: If stranded, bundle up children and pets to keep them warm. Use extra blankets and warm clothing. Provide Food and Water: Ensure they stay nourished and hydrated during the wait. Keep Them Secure: Make sure pets remain secured and children stay safely buckled. Stay Together: Never leave children or pets alone in the car, even if it’s running.

Additional Winter Driving Tips

Reduce Speed: Drive slower to adjust to slippery road conditions. Increase Following Distance: Give yourself extra room to stop safely. Avoid Sudden Movements: Gentle adjustments help maintain control. Stay Informed: Continuously monitor weather and road conditions. Emergency Contacts: Have a list of emergency contacts readily available.

Who Do I Call?

In case of an emergency, it’s important to know who to contact for help. Here’s a list of essential numbers to have handy:

911: For all life-threatening emergencies, including accidents, fires, or medical needs. Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT): For road conditions or closures, call 511 or visit www.okroads.org. AAA Roadside Assistance: For car breakdowns, battery issues, or other roadside emergencies, call 1-800-222-4357 or use the AAA mobile app. Non-Emergency Disaster Assistance (OK 211): For non-emergency assistance, including shelters or warming centers, dial 211 for local services. Local Police or Fire Department: For non-emergency assistance, traffic accidents, or to report hazardous road conditions, contact your local police or fire department directly.

Keep these numbers in your phone and know where the nearest shelter or warming center is located in case you need assistance.

For information on warming centers click here: Shelters and warming centers in Oklahoma

Sources

AAA Oklahoma: https://www.aaa.com

Oklahoma Department of Transportation: https://oklahoma.gov/odot

Drive Oklahoma App: https://www.okroads.org