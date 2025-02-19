OHP trooper's car hit while responding to multiple crashes

An OHP trooper's vehicle was hit while responding to multiple crashes on I-44 between Peoria and Harvard, where crews are working to clear wrecks in both directions.

By: Brooke Cox

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) trooper's car was struck on I-44 near Peoria while the trooper was helping with a traffic incident on Tuesday morning.

Fortunately, the trooper was not injured, according to OHP. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers have been responding to multiple wrecks along Interstate 44 between Peoria and Harvard throughout Wednesday morning. Crews are still working to clear the scene of an earlier jackknifed sem-truck crash in the eastbound lanes near Harvard.

Meanwhile, a secondary crash near Peoria in the westbound lanes has led to several additional wrecks.

While directing traffic at one of the crash sites, an OHP trooper’s vehicle was struck near Peoria. Authorities have not said if the trooper was inside the vehicle at the time or if there were any injuries.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area as cleanup efforts continue. A representative with OHP noted that losing control is not an exemption from state law. You can be ticketed for driving too fast for the conditions even if you’re not exceeding the speed limit.