Winter health: Understanding hypothermia, frostbite, & cold-related illnesses

When temperatures drop, the risk of cold-related health issues, such as hypothermia and frostbite, increases. Additionally, prolonged exposure to cold weather can lead to a weakened immune system, making you more susceptible to colds, flu, and other illnesses. Understanding the symptoms, causes, and prevention methods for these dangerous conditions can help you stay safe during the cold months.

By: Bella Roddy

-

When temperatures drop, the risk of cold-related health issues, such as hypothermia and frostbite, increases. Additionally, prolonged exposure to cold weather can lead to a weakened immune system, making you more susceptible to colds, flu, and other illnesses. Understanding the symptoms, causes, and prevention methods for these dangerous conditions can help you stay safe during the cold months.

What is Hypothermia?

Hypothermia occurs when the body’s temperature drops below the normal range of 98.6°F (37°C) to 95°F (35°C) or lower. This condition can happen when you're exposed to cold weather for extended periods, particularly if you're wet or in wind-chill conditions. Hypothermia can impair the body's ability to function and can be fatal if not treated quickly.

Signs of Hypothermia:

Shivering: One of the first signs, although shivering can stop once the body temperature drops too low. Confusion or disorientation: A person may appear intoxicated or have difficulty speaking clearly. Slurred speech or difficulty walking. Drowsiness or a sense of fatigue. Weak pulse or slow heart rate. Pale skin and cold extremities. Loss of coordination.

If you or someone else is showing signs of hypothermia, immediate action is required. Call 911 or get medical help right away.

What is Frostbite?

Frostbite occurs when skin and underlying tissues freeze due to prolonged exposure to cold temperatures, usually below 32°F (0°C). It most commonly affects areas of the body that are farthest from the heart, such as fingers, toes, ears, and the nose. Frostbite can cause permanent damage to the affected areas if not treated promptly.

Signs of Frostbite:

Numbness: Affected areas may lose feeling and become hard to the touch. Skin color changes: Initially, the skin may turn red, white, or pale. It can also look blue or purple as the tissue begins to freeze. Blisters: In severe cases, clear or blood-filled blisters can form on the skin. Cold, hard, or waxy skin: The skin may appear shiny or rigid as it freezes. Pain or stinging: As frostbite sets in, the area can feel painful before going numb.

If you suspect frostbite, it’s essential to rewarm the affected area slowly by moving to a warmer environment. Avoid rubbing or massaging the frozen area, as this can cause further damage.

Can You Get Sick From the Cold?

In addition to hypothermia and frostbite, being out in the cold can weaken your immune system, making you more susceptible to getting sick. While cold weather itself doesn’t cause colds or the flu, it can stress the body, making it harder to fight off infections. Here's how cold exposure can impact your health:

Increased risk of respiratory infections: Cold air can dry out the mucous membranes in your nose and throat, reducing your ability to fight off viruses and bacteria. Weakened immune system: Prolonged cold exposure can impair your immune system’s ability to respond to illnesses, leading to a higher chance of getting sick. Stress on the body: Shivering and the body working harder to maintain temperature can lead to physical exhaustion and further weaken your defenses against infections.

It’s important to dress warmly, avoid prolonged exposure to cold weather, and maintain good hygiene to reduce the risk of getting sick during winter months.

Who is Most at Risk?

While anyone can develop hypothermia or frostbite, certain groups are more susceptible:

Young children and the elderly: Their bodies can lose heat more quickly and they are less able to regulate body temperature. People with certain medical conditions: Conditions like diabetes, heart disease, or poor circulation make it harder to maintain body heat. People who are outdoors for long periods: Workers, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts are especially at risk if they don’t take precautions.

Preventing Hypothermia, Frostbite, and Illnesses

Taking the right precautions can prevent hypothermia, frostbite, and other cold-related health issues. Here’s how to protect yourself:

Dress in Layers: Wear several layers of clothing to trap heat and keep your body warm. Start with moisture-wicking base layers, followed by insulating layers like fleece or down, and finish with waterproof and windproof outer layers. Avoid cotton: Cotton absorbs moisture and takes a long time to dry, which can lead to hypothermia. Wear a hat and scarf: A significant amount of heat is lost through your head and neck, so cover them well. Keep Your Extremities Warm: Wear insulated gloves, socks, and hats to protect your fingers, toes, ears, and nose. Consider wearing thermal socks and insulated boots if you plan to be outdoors for extended periods. Stay Dry: Wet clothing can quickly lower your body temperature. If you get wet, change into dry clothes immediately. Always carry an extra set of clothing when heading out in cold weather. Limit Time Outdoors: If possible, stay inside during extreme cold, especially during windy, wet, or snowy conditions. If you must go outside, take frequent breaks in warm areas. Stay Hydrated and Nourished: Eating high-energy foods and drinking warm liquids can help maintain body heat. Avoid alcohol, as it can cause your body to lose heat more quickly. Keep Moving: Physical activity generates heat, so stay active if you're outside. However, avoid overexertion, as sweating can make you more susceptible to cold stress.

What to Do if You or Someone Else Has Hypothermia or Frostbite

If you suspect hypothermia or frostbite in yourself or someone else, it’s crucial to seek medical attention immediately. However, there are actions you can take in the meantime:

For Hypothermia:

Get to a warm place: Bring the person indoors to a warm environment. Remove any wet clothing. Warm the body gradually: Use blankets, warm (not hot) water bottles, or heating pads. Avoid using direct heat, like a space heater, as it can cause burns. Offer warm drinks: If the person is conscious, offer warm, non-alcoholic drinks. Avoid caffeine or alcohol, as they can impair the body’s ability to warm itself.

For Frostbite:

Rewarm the affected area: Immerse the frozen areas in warm (not hot) water for 20-30 minutes, or use warm compresses. Avoid rubbing the skin: Rubbing or massaging the affected area can cause further damage. Seek medical help: Severe frostbite may require medical treatment, including the possibility of tissue removal.

When to Seek Medical Attention

If the person becomes unconscious or unresponsive. If the skin remains numb or discolored despite attempts to rewarm. If frostbite affects large areas of the body. If hypothermia or frostbite symptoms worsen after initial treatment.

Both hypothermia and frostbite can be life-threatening, but they are preventable with proper preparation and care. Cold weather can also make you more vulnerable to sickness by weakening your immune system, so it’s essential to stay warm and healthy. By dressing warmly, staying dry, and limiting exposure to the elements, you can reduce your risk of these dangerous conditions and stay well during the winter months.