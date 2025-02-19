Report: Thunder's SGA to represent himself, joining Joel Embiid as NBA stars without agents

Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will represent himself in negotiations, joining other NBA stars like Joel Embiid in self-representation. SGA is eligible for 4a -year $293 million contract extension this summer

By: CBS Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is reportedly parting ways with his agent, Thad Foucher of Wasserman Group, with the intention of representing himself going forward, per Chris Haynes.

Gilgeous-Alexander will still retain management from a different agency for all off-court ventures and marketing matters, per Haynes, but as it relates to on-court decisions SGA will move forward representing himself.

It's unclear why Gilgeous-Alexander has decided to make this move, but he joins Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid as another high-profile NBA star who will have no on-court representation.

Contract extension

Gilgeous-Alexander, a two-time All-NBA selection, and the 2024 MVP runner-up, will be eligible for a four-year, $293.4 million super-max extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder starting this July.

He's led the Thunder to a 44-10 record, comfortably in the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference standings, and they are undoubtedly the team to beat in the West.

While it's not unheard of for athletes to represent themselves, it is incredibly rare. But in the player empowerment era of the NBA, we're seeing athletes take more control over their own careers both on and off the court. Whether that be starting their own shoe companies to have complete control, or like SGA, representing themselves in basketball-related endeavors.





Player support

Already SGA is getting some positive support for the decision, as Boston Celtics forward -- and reigning Finals MVP -- Jaylen Brown took to social media to say "Love this" in response to the news. Brown has long been a vocal advocate for players taking control over their own careers and even launched his own shoe brand in September 2024 with several other NBA players now wearing his shoes.

It's difficult to say if we're going to see more players follow in the footsteps of SGA and Embiid with this move, but it is notable that one of the faces of the league has decided that he doesn't want to retain on-court representation. This comes on the heels of the shocking move by the Dallas Mavericks to trade franchise superstar Luka Doncic, who was completely blindsided by the decision and unaware of a trade even happening.

It was a prime example of teams having significant power in a player's career, and while Doncic couldn't have stopped the trade had he been his own agent, it did perhaps change how players go into these contract negotiations going forward.