Flavor of Oklahoma: Chef Tyler Whitson’s Copper Dome offers a fresh twist on fine dining

Chef Tyler Whitson has opened Copper Dome, a fine dining restaurant in Tulsa, featuring seasonal dishes and an intimate setting. Menu highlights include sweet potato risotto, roasted chicken, and a signature dessert — Copper Dome.

By: Kristen Weaver

-

A longtime Tulsa chef is the new owner and executive chef of a fine dining restaurant called Copper Dome. The menu is inspired by seasonal, fresh ingredients, and although it’s fine dining, there are options for those wanting something more laid back.

Tucked away west of the Arkansas River in Tulsa, the Silo Event Center is now home to Copper Dome, inspired by the copper-domed silo that gives this place its charm.

“Copper Dome’s came by. I saw what Paul Wilson did with San Mars, what the gentlemen did with Solaire. I was like, what they’ve done was destination, which was great.”

Chef Tyler Whitson was ready to open his own place when the space became available again last year. He’s been a chef for 15 years in the area at various restaurants and owns a catering company.

“It needed that makeover, the correct systems in place,” he said.

It’s an intimate setting inside with soft lighting, unique artwork, and a calm, welcoming environment. Chef Whitson wants to make sure it doesn’t feel stuffy.

“Let’s do fine dining, the chef’s menu, à la carte as well,” he said. “We want people to have those choices as well.”

The menu and ingredients change with the seasons, but Chef Whitson is starting with the popular sweet potato risotto. The potatoes are chopped into tiny pieces by hand, taking the place of rice.

“Heavy technique but simple,” he said. “Same technique as risotto: add stock to potatoes.”

This dish gets lots of butter and cheese, and it takes a little while to get to the perfect texture.

“It looks great. I've got to add a little carrot juice,” said Chef Whitson.

He also made a roasted chicken dish, which starts with a quick sear.

“That’s gonna get crispy. Pop that in the oven.”

Then he’s making a rich, creamy tomato sauce.

“Hit that with some tomato, Dijon mustard, vinegar,” he said.

The chicken is paired with brown butter and mushrooms and gets plated on the thick, flavorful sauce.

“That’s rich—the sauce, it cuts through all that chicken skin,” said Chef Whitson. “It balances—just salivating.”

We finished off this three-course experience with the signature dessert—the Copper Dome.

“Salted caramel glaze. Inside is bourbon vanilla mousse, pecan praline. The bottom is ginger-lemon cake on top of that blueberry compote,” Chef Whitson said.

The dessert is so well balanced, and that salt at the end is next level.

Chef Whitson offers three- and four-course meals, along with an eight-course chef’s tasting on Fridays and Saturdays. He also has other options, like a small bites night on Thursdays and a more casual special Sunday supper menu that’s $28.

“Sunday Supper Series: all-you-can-eat family-style that’s casual, changes once a month,” he said. “It’s cuisine-based.”

He says he’s proud to offer something unique to Oklahoma and fulfill his dream of owning a restaurant. Now, he says it’s all about making his staff feel appreciated and ensuring customers get a dining experience they won’t forget.

Copper Dome is located at the Silo Event Center at 4629 W 41st St., Tulsa, OK 74107, near West 41st Street and South 49th West Avenue in Tulsa.

We’re always looking for unique, special restaurants all over Green Country. You can send an email to Kristen.Weaver@Griffin.news with your recommendations.

You can also follow @Kristeats on Instagram.