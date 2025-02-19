Pet safety: Cold weather tips

As the temperature drops it's essential to consider how cold conditions affect your pets. Dogs and cats have varying tolerance levels for cold, and certain precautions are necessary to ensure their safety and well-being during extreme temperatures. Here’s how to protect your furry friends from the dangers of winter.

By: Bella Roddy

-

Keep Pets Indoors as Much as Possible

The best way to protect your pets from cold weather is to keep them inside during winter storms. If it's cold enough for you to be uncomfortable outside, it's too cold for most pets to stay out for extended periods.

Tip: If you don’t have an indoor space, ensure your pet is given shelter in a well-insulated area that keeps them out of the wind, rain, and snow.

Cold Weather Risks for Pets

Cold weather can bring serious health risks to pets, including frostbite and hypothermia. These conditions can occur quickly, especially if animals are exposed to freezing temperatures for too long.

Signs of frostbite or hypothermia in pets:

Shivering or shaking Weakness or lethargy Pale or grayish skin, especially on ears, tail, and paws Cold or dry skin Lack of coordination or confusion

If you notice these signs, bring your pet inside immediately, warm them up slowly, and seek veterinary care right away.

Keep Their Paws Protected

Pets’ paws can be particularly vulnerable in winter. Snow, ice, and salt can cause irritation, cracks, or burns. Snowballs can also get stuck between their paw pads, causing discomfort and potential injury.

Protecting paws:

Boots: Consider using pet boots to protect their paws from the cold and salt. These can help keep the feet dry and warm. Paw balm: If your pet is resistant to boots, use a paw balm to keep their pads moisturized and protected from salt and ice. Clean after walks: After your walk, wipe down your pet’s paws with a damp cloth to remove ice, salt, or chemicals that can harm their feet.

Provide Proper Shelter for Outdoor Pets

If your pet must be outside for any reason, it’s crucial to provide them with a warm, insulated shelter. This shelter should be raised off the ground to prevent cold from seeping in, and it should have a flap or door to protect them from wind and snow.

Shelter tips:

Size: Make sure the shelter is just large enough for your pet to stand, turn around, and lie down comfortably, as too much space can make it harder for them to stay warm. Bedding: Provide warm, dry bedding such as straw or blankets. Avoid using hay, as it can get wet and freeze, leaving your pet with no protection from the cold.

Winter Coat for Cold-Sensitive Pets

Some pets, especially smaller dogs, older animals, or short-haired breeds, can struggle to stay warm in the winter. A pet-specific winter coat or sweater can provide much-needed warmth during walks and outdoor time.

Important considerations:

Fit: Make sure the coat fits snugly but isn’t too tight. It should cover the neck, chest, and back. Waterproofing: Consider a waterproof coat to keep your pet dry during rain or snow. Wet pets are at a higher risk of hypothermia.

Stay Vigilant About Food and Water

Pets need extra energy to stay warm in winter, so it’s important to provide them with a nutritious diet. Make sure their food is high-quality and includes all the necessary vitamins and minerals.

Water:

Fresh water is just as important in winter as it is in warmer months. Pets can become dehydrated even in the cold weather. If your pet is spending time outdoors, check to make sure their water bowl doesn’t freeze. Consider using heated water bowls to prevent the water from freezing outside.

Avoid Overexertion in Cold Weather

While it’s important to give your pet exercise, avoid long, strenuous activities in extreme cold. Overexertion in cold temperatures can lead to injury or illness.

Exercise tips:

Shorter walks: Take your dog for shorter walks more frequently rather than one long walk. Watch for signs of distress: Keep an eye out for shivering, limping, or signs of discomfort. If you notice any of these, return indoors and warm up.

Monitor Cats in Cold Weather

Cats are known for seeking warmth, and during the colder months, they may hide in dangerous places like underneath cars, in engine compartments, or near pipes. Always check under your vehicle and in hidden spaces before starting your car.

Preventing harm:

Outdoor cats: If you have outdoor cats, make sure they have a warm, dry shelter to retreat to. Bringing them indoors is the safest option. Indoor warmth: Provide soft bedding and a safe place for your indoor cats to relax and stay warm.

Traveling with Pets in Winter

If you’re traveling with your pet during winter weather, keep these things in mind:

Car safety: Make sure your pet is safely secured in the car. Use a carrier or a pet seatbelt to prevent injury. Keep the car warm: Never leave your pet in a cold car, as temperatures can drop quickly, even on sunny days.

Signs of Cold Stress in Pets

Pets can show signs of cold stress long before more serious conditions like frostbite or hypothermia set in. Look out for these symptoms:

Constant shivering or shaking Lethargy or fatigue Reluctance to go outside Whining or vocalizing more than usual

If you notice any of these signs, it’s time to bring your pet inside, warm them up, and check for further symptoms of cold stress.

By following these cold-weather pet safety tips, you can help ensure your furry friend stays safe, comfortable, and healthy all winter long. Just remember that pets are often more sensitive to extreme temperatures than we are, and extra care is essential to protect them during the coldest months of the year.