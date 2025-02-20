Tulsa Firefighters rescue dog after it falls through ice

Tulsa firefighters rescued a Rottweiler mix named Chloe from a frozen pond after she chased a duck. Chloe enjoyed a treat afterward.

By: Emory Bryan

A Tulsa dog was rescued from a freezing pond after chasing a duck onto thin ice and falling in.

Dog falls through ice chasing duck

Chloe, a 100-pound Rottweiler mix, was on a walk with her owner, Tim Kadatski, near a pond along 129th East Avenue when she ran onto the ice.

"We decided to let her run around a little bit, took her off the leash. She went on the pond. We thought it was thick enough for her to walk on it. I didn't think she would go that far, but she saw a duck," Kadatski said.

Chloe ventured too far and fell through the ice.

"As soon as she went in, I was going to go and break the ice with my elbow, but that was a risk," Kadatski said.

Firefighters break ice to clear a path

Kadatski called Tulsa Fire for help. Engine 33 and Ladder 27 arrived, but Chloe was too far out, and a boat was still several minutes away.

Firefighters tried dropping a ladder and breaking the ice with rocks, tree limbs, and even a hammer. After 20 minutes, Chloe was finally able to swim within reach.

"He's out," a rescuer said as Chloe emerged from the icy water.

A safe but chilly rescue

Chloe warmed up in a fire truck with a treat after the rescue.

Despite the ordeal, Kadatski isn’t sure the cold plunge will stop Chloe from chasing ducks in the future.

"When it comes to ducks, she's not going to think, she's going to go," he said.

No word yet on the duck’s whereabouts.



