How Tulsa International Airport keeps runways clear during winter storms

Tulsa International Airport crews work 24/7 to keep runways clear during winter storms, using high-tech equipment and real-time forecasts to ensure safe travel.

By: Ethan Wright

-

While ODOT clears the roads, someone has to keep the runways safe for takeoff. At Tulsa International Airport, that job falls to two dedicated crews working around the clock to battle snow and ice.

Crews Start Before the First Snowflake Falls

The Tulsa International Airport's snow team moves in hours before a storm hits, checking equipment and pre-treating runways to keep flights moving.

“They got in about midnight Tuesday, six hours before precipitation was supposed to start,” said Kim Keuhler, Manager of Communications at TIA.

Around-the-clock work and High-Tech Equipment

Crews work in 12-hour shifts, using everything from sand and deicing liquid to high-tech machines like the M5—a million-dollar piece of equipment that combines a plow, a broom, and a snowblower.

“One of our favorites is the M5, which combines a plow, a broom, and a snowblower,” Keuhler said.

Real-Time Forecasting Makes a Difference

The National Weather Service provides real-time forecasts, helping crews decide which materials to use.

“You don’t want to lay something down, like an expensive deicing product, that’s just going to be washed away by rain or weather,” Keuhler explained.

No Delays from Airport Operations

TIA says runway conditions have stayed safe all week, with no cancellations or delays caused by airport operations. However, airlines make the final call on schedule.

“Even if the main runway is open and operational, airlines are the ones that determine the schedule,” Keuhler said.

Travel Tips for Winter Flyers

For winter weather travelers, Keuhler recommends being prepared. And if you want to make sure your flight is still departing, check your airline’s website for the latest updates.

“Pack your essentials like medication, jewelry, and a couple of outfits in a carry-on bag, just in case your plans change.”