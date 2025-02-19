26-year-old man injured in shooting at Tulsa apartment complex near E. 41st St. and S. Garnett Ave.

A 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital after police said he was shot while sleeping in his bed at an apartment complex near E. 41st St. and S. Garnett Ave. early Wednesday morning

By: Drake Johnson

A 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital after police said he was shot while sleeping in his bed at an apartment complex near E. 41st St. and S. Garnett Ave. early Wednesday morning.

Tulsa Police said officers responded to the Huntington Hollow Apartments around 5:20 a.m. for a shooting call.

Officers said a caller told them she woke up to gunshots and found her boyfriend in bed who was shot twice in the leg and head.

Authorities said he was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

The suspect has not yet been identified, and police are working to gather any information about them.

Officers said bullets hit at least three other apartment units, including the victim's. There were no other injuries reported.

TPD asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.