Electrical fire at Tulsa apartment complex leaves over 30 displaced amid freezing temperatures

An apartment fire near E. Admiral Place and S. Mingo Road damaged several apartments and left over 30 residents without a place to stay amid freezing temperatures on Wednesday.

By: MaKayla Glenn

-

An apartment fire near E. Admiral Place and S. Mingo Road damaged several apartments and left over 30 residents without a place to stay amid freezing temperatures on Wednesday.

The Tulsa Fire Department said it responded to the scene at the Addison Apartments around 2:20 p.m.

Q: What happened at the apartment complex near Highway 169 and Admiral?

A: An electrical fire broke out at the complex, affecting 30 units and displacing around 18 people.

Q: How are residents coping with the aftermath?

A: Many residents are struggling, especially with the cold temperatures. Paris Davis, one of the affected residents, stayed in her unit as long as possible before leaving due to the cold.

"I have to go to my boyfriend’s or something to get out of the cold. It’s too cold to stay here," Davis said.

Q: How did the fire start?

A: The Tulsa Fire Department believes the fire was likely caused by an overloaded electrical system due to increased heater use.

"All the heaters are going. It’s just more of a strain on the system," Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department said.

Q: What was the immediate impact of the fire?

A: The power went out in multiple units shortly after the fire began. Davis recalled her father checking outside and seeing sparks flying from an electrical circuit.

"My dad went out and checked the back, and there were sparks flying by the electrical circuit, and then all of our power was out," Davis said.

Q: What challenges are residents facing?

A: Without power, the units became unbearably cold within hours.

"It's only been a few hours now, but it's already really cold inside. It's not really too good insulation here," Davis said.

Q: How are firefighters responding?

A: Firefighters initially thought it was a minor incident but quickly realized the severity when they saw smoke. They had to shut off power to prevent further electrical hazards.

"Even if it’s a small fire in one apartment of a building, they have to shut that power off because now you have potential electrocution issues,"* Little said.

Q: How long will it take for residents to return?

A: Davis hopes the situation is resolved quickly but fears it could take weeks or longer.

"If they get it resolved pretty quickly, we should be able to come back within a few weeks, but if it’s over like a month, I think we should find somewhere else to go," Davis said.

Q: What help is available for displaced residents?

A: The Red Cross has provided assistance to some residents and is working to locate others in need.

Davis emphasized the financial struggles of many affected residents.

"We're definitely looking for any kind of support over here. This is a low-income area. So, we're looking for some help," Davis said.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, the Red Cross is encouraging residents to reach out by calling 1-800-RedCross.