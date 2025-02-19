Muskogee Roads Improving: Crews Clear Snow, Some Slick Spots Remain

Muskogee roads are improving; crews have cleared snow, but slick spots remain. Schools are closed for a snow day.

By: Cal Day

-

Road conditions in Muskogee are improving as city crews continue clearing snow.

The city reported that while it avoided most of the ice, a few inches of snow did accumulate. Crews began treating roads before the storm arrived, focusing first on areas near police and fire departments before moving on to main roads.

Highways and Local Roads in Good Condition

Assistant Public Works Director Avery Rigney said the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) is also working to keep major highways clear.

"We’ve taken it as it comes. Luckily, this snow is fairly easy to get around on and provides enough traction," Rigney said.

While most roads in town are in good shape, some slick spots remain, particularly on the Muskogee Turnpike. However, ODOT plows have been seen actively treating the roads.

Muskogee Public Schools Closed for Snow Day

Muskogee Public Schools announced that classes will be canceled tomorrow due to the weather. The district confirmed that students will not have distance learning, making it a traditional snow day.