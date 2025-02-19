How much caffeine is too much for kids and teens?: Doctor shares the levels your children should avoid

Caffeine overdoses in children are rising; experts recommend limiting intake and recognizing symptoms to prevent serious health risks.

By: Tatum Guinn

-

Between 2017 and 2023, the rate of emergency room visits related to caffeine overdose or negative effects more than doubled for children ages 11 to 14. Dr. Theresa Horton from Utica Park Clinic in Owasso joined the discussion to talk about the dangers of caffeine.

How Much Caffeine is Too Much?

"For an adult, the recommended limit would be 400 milligrams a day. And to put that in perspective, your average cup of coffee will have about 100 so the amount that's too much is going to vary depending upon the size of the child who a toddler can't handle. Even, you know, a fourth of that probably, and teenagers, depending upon their size, would also be a lower amount," explained Dr. Horton.

Warning Signs of Caffeine Overdose

Dr. Horton listed the following symptoms of caffeine overdose:

Anxiety Tremors Headaches Rapid heart rate Vomiting Nausea Elevated blood pressure that can drop in extreme cases

She warned, "Untreated in high overdoses can lead to heart rhythm problems, heart attacks and seizures."

Unexpected Sources of Caffeine

"Well everybody thinks about energy drinks, but you have to be careful, because some of them may have three to 400 milligrams of caffeine in them, but pre-workout powders are a very common cause of caffeine overdose, because people don't realize how much caffeine is in there, and you just put a couple extra scoops. Or if a toddler gets old the pre-workout powder, it can be quite dangerous," Dr. Horton said.

Protecting Kids from Caffeine Overdose

Dr. Horton provided the following tips for parents:

Avoid consuming high-caffeine products in front of children, as they may think it's safe for them. Keep high-caffeine products locked up and stored away where children can't reach them, just like medications.

"If you have high caffeine products in your house, it's best not to consume them in front of the children, because if they see you do it, then they're going to think it's safe for them, or they might want some. So those products are best either avoided or kept locked up and stored away where children can't reach them, just like we would for medications," Dr. Horton advised.