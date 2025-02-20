Snowstorm challenges Tulsa concrete business, but plowing keeps workers busy

Tulsa companies, like Tulsa Driveways, are busy clearing snow as icy weather affects regular work, providing crucial business amid recent harsh conditions.

By: Ryan Gillin

-

Big snowfalls are big business for companies that clear parking lots.

Despite the icy commute and low temperatures, workers with Tulsa Driveways started around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. Plow drivers are going to businesses, churches and schools to push snow out of the roads.

While many people across Green Country are staying home, Angel Mora braved the frigid temperatures for a job.

"It's work, and we are out here just trying to make some money on the days where a lot of people are actually off," he said.

He was operating the skid steer and moving pile after pile of snow from the parking lot at Jim Glover. He's happy to do it.

"Obviously it's a pretty cold day today, and we are out here having some fun," said Mora.

This isn't his typical work. He usually pours concrete for Sam Nachbor and Tulsa Driveways, but with the cold temperatures and multiple rounds of snow, Nachbor says it's been tough to have enough work for his employees.

"The last three months have been really hard on our business," he said. "With all the inclement weather in Tulsa, it's been really cold and prevented us from being able to pour concrete, or too wet, and it's prevented us from getting into resident's yards or commercial businesses."

This snow may be a headache for most, but for Nachbor, it's helping him keep the business afloat.

"Stuff like this, the snow plowing, whenever something like this falls into our laps, we try to get as many guys as many hours as possible. It's really hard to keep them busy," he said.

Until temperatures get above freezing, many plow companies will work--even starting at midnight--to clear the snow.