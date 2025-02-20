Hardware stores in Green Country remain busy after winter storm hits

Green Country hardware stores saw an increase in customers before and after the winter storm hit.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

Winter weather supplies are flying off the shelves in Green Country.

People were in and out all day at the Westlake Ace Hardware in Sapulpa getting ice melt, gloves, and even sleds.

WINTER WONDERLAND

Kacin Thompson’s family went to the hardware store to get some gloves and some other things to help them make the most of their snow day.

“We already have a sled, but we’re going to buy another one so we can go down a big, huge hill,” said Thompson.

He’s excited to enjoy his time out of school and in the snow.

“It’s super fun, and I think it’s going to go super fast!” said Thompson.

BUSY WEEK

Scott Bennett is the General Manager of the Westlake Ace Hardware in Sapulpa.

He says there have been a lot of people at the store this week.

“Monday was really, really busy,” said Bennett. “People were prepping for the weather. Yesterday, not so much. Today, people are starting to get back out. But Monday was definitely really busy, people were prepping, getting ready.”

He says items to keep people and homes warm are going quick.

“We’ve been selling a ton of ice melt, scrapers, firewood, pipe wrap, pipe wrap and insulation, heat tape, just anything to keep the house warm and melt some of the snow and ice,” said Bennett. “Snow shovels, sleds.”

STOCKING UP

Bennett says earlier in the week, more people were buying items to prevent the cold from affecting their homes. Now, it’s a matter of fixing the damage that’s happened.

He says it’s always a good idea to keep stocked up on what you need to keep your home protected.

“Getting the pipes prepped, leaving cabinet doors open, dripping faucets,” said Bennett. “We’ve had a few today that their pipes have froze. But really just prepping the pipes and making sure nothing freezes around their home.”

FREEZING FOR THE WEEK

It’s not supposed to get above freezing until Saturday, so they’re saying it’s a good idea to continue to make sure your pipes don’t freeze.

A lot of people won’t know they have a problem until we start to thaw out this weekend.

