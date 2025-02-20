UCF faces Oklahoma State on 4-game road skid

Coming off the worst home loss in program history on Saturday, OSU is looking to snap the two-game skid in a free-admission game on Wednesday night against UCF in Stillwater. News on 6's John Holcomb has a preview.

By: Associated Press, John Holcomb

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are looking to bounce back from a disappointing performance as they host the UCF Golden Knights in a crucial Big 12 matchup tonight.

Both teams are currently 4-10 in conference play and are in dire need of a win. The Cowboys are coming off a lackluster performance, while UCF is riding a losing streak.

"We're going to right the ship," said OSU coach Steve Lutz. "You've got to turn the page, and you've got to figure out a way to beat Central Florida."

The Cowboys have been working hard in practice, focusing on getting off to a strong start. "It's all about getting a good start tonight for the Cowboys," said Boynton.

The matchup promises to be a high-scoring affair, with both teams ranking as the fastest-paced in the league. The game tips off at 8 p.m.

UCF Knights (13-12, 4-10 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-13, 4-10 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -2.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hits the road against Oklahoma State looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Cowboys are 9-3 on their home court. Oklahoma State is 6-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Knights are 4-10 against Big 12 opponents. UCF has a 6-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Oklahoma State averages 72.2 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 79.6 UCF allows. UCF averages 78.4 points per game, 3.2 more than the 75.2 Oklahoma State gives up to opponents.

The Cowboys and Knights face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchelus Avery is averaging 12.2 points for the Cowboys. Jamyron Keller is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Keyshawn Hall is averaging 18.5 points and seven rebounds for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 78.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.



