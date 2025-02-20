Tulsa road conditions: Reagan Ledbetter shows the major streets in Green Country on Wednesday

Road conditions in Tulsa have improved, though slick spots remain, particularly on neighborhood and county roads, leading to several accidents over the last 24 hours. Caution is advised.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

While the roads are in better shape, there are still some slick spots, especially in neighborhoods and some county roads.

The dry pavement's a great sight to see right now after this last 24 hours that we saw.

"Now, for those people who had to drive into work this morning, I bet your drive home's going to look a lot better this afternoon, this evening," Ledbetter said.

I-244 heading east at 5 p.m. was dry pavement, and this is not what it looked like eight hours previously.

There were several wrecks on most of our highways around the area on Tuesday.

East on the Broken Arrow Expressway, it was looking pretty good, but there are some patches of slush and snowpack that can be slick if you are changing lanes, so keep an eye on that.

Headed north on 169, it was a problem area on Tuesday with several wrecks in that area. Things were looking pretty good there Wednesday evening. There's quite a bit of snow packed on the side of the roads, on the shoulder, and several cars that are stalled from wrecks on Tuesday, so keep an eye out for those as well.

Heading back west on 244, there was four or five inches of snow on Tuesday. Things are looking a lot better on Wednesday.

As far as the side streets, still quite a bit of a mess, a lot of snowpack on your neighborhood streets. So take it slow on those roads.

There's been a lot of wrecks in the last 24 hours. OHP says so many of these wrecks are avoidable that people would just slow down and take it easy and just take their time getting to where they need to go.