Video shows Haskell foster child left outside in freezing cold; Police recommend charges

A viral video shows a Haskell foster child left outside in freezing weather with no shoes or coat—police recommend charges, and DHS is investigating.

By: Chloe Abbott

-

A video posted online shows a young girl outside in freezing weather on Tuesday in Haskell.

She's only wearing pajamas and no shoes and yelling that she's cold and wants to come inside. Haskell Police say the girl is living with foster parents.

How is the community in Haskell reacting to the video?

"I was really mad, I mean, I'm mad and scared for the kid," said Rhet Wike, Haskell resident.

Before Wike saw the girl, he could hear her screaming so he went to see what was happening.

"I saw this little girl standing on like a wheelchair ramp at a back door like trying her hardest to keep her feet up off the ground one foot at a time constantly and saying I want to go back inside," said Rhet Wike.

That's when he called 911.

"I saw the foster dad come out and tell the little girl she needed to stop whining, you want to come back in stop whining," said Wike.

Wike says the girl was outside for at least 10 minutes. He says he filed a DHS report and hopes someone will take the proper measures to keep the girl safe.

What do we know about the girl or her foster parents? Is she safe?

News On 6 visited the home where this child lives to ask her foster parents if they wanted to comment on the video that allegedly shows one of their foster children begging to come inside from the freezing cold without shoes or a coat.

No one answered the door, but Haskell Police arrived to tell us the parents didn't want to talk.

How did Haskell Police respond to the accusations and the video?

Haskell Police say they did recommend criminal charges to the Muskogee County District Attorney's office, but the courthouse was closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The District Attorney tells News On 6 he'll look for the report.

How did DHS respond?

They sent News on 6 a statement that says:

"The safety and well being of our state’s children, particularly those in foster care, are top priorities for Oklahoma Human Services. We are aware of this situation but are unable to offer additional details at this time. However, we want to reassure the public that all safety concerns related to this situation are being addressed."