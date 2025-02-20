Workers help keep roads clear in Muskogee on Wednesday

There’s still some areas of slush on Wednesday, but for the most part, the main roads and highways around Muskogee are cleared up.

By: Cal Day

-

There’s still some areas of slush on Wednesday, but for the most part, the main roads and highways around Muskogee are cleared up.

The city says crews started treating the roads before the storm came in.

Crews make it a priority to treat the roads around the police and fire departments first and then start taking care of the main roads.

The main threat at this point is the blistering wind. While the cold is keeping most inside, there are some people out working in the extreme conditions.

News On 6 spoke with two guys working to clear the snow and ice from around the federal courthouse.

“We usually do trees, but they’ve got too much ice on them right now, so, this is another one of our jobs that we do,” said Troy Ray.

“Warmed up a little bit now that the sun came out, helped a lot thaw some stuff out, but other than that it’s been pretty cold-the wind’s real cold,” said Logan Miller. “I’ll be glad to see spring come, we love spring, warmer weather.”

Muskogee Public Schools canceled classes for Thursday, Feb. 20.

The district says it will be a snow day so students won’t do distance learning.