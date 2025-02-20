Tulsa winter weather City crews use dozens of trucks, tons of salt to clean streets during storm

While those crews are still out working, there is a lot of snow and ice left on the streets, so if you have to get out, take it slow and be careful. If you see a plow, be sure to give them plenty of space on the road.

By: Sam Carrico

-

While the snow has stopped, it's not going anywhere without some help.

The City of Tulsa says crews will be working into the night as they salt the streets, and in the morning, they will evaluate if they need to switch to brine.

The city says their priority Tuesday was clearing at least one lane on the main streets.

On Wednesday, the focus was making those major roads drivable

Here's a By The Numbers look at the City's work on streets after Tuesday's winter storm:

60 TRUCKS: The city will use five dozen trucks to keep Tulsa as clear of ice and snow as possible in the frigid conditions.

12-HOUR SHIFTS: Crews are on a 12-hour shift schedule until we're clear of any problems on our streets. That could be until the weekend.

OVER 3,000 MILES: Since Tuesday morning when the snow and ice began to fall in Green Country, City crews have plowed over 3,000 miles of roadways, approximately the distance from Downtown Tulsa to Juneau, Alaska!

3,500 POUNDS OF SALT: So far, the City is nearing two tons of salt use for this storm but don't worry, they said there's plenty left over for the rest of this winter event.

While those crews are still out working, there is a lot of snow and ice left on the streets, so if you have to get out, take it slow and be careful. If you see a plow, be sure to give them plenty of space on the road.