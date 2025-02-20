Oklahoma ranchers work through bitter cold to protect newborn calves

As temperatures drop and snow falls, Oklahoma ranchers are working around the clock to protect their newborn calves during calving season.

By: Erin Conrad

-

As temperatures drop and snow falls, Oklahoma ranchers are working around the clock to protect their newborn calves during calving season.

No days off during calving season

Rancher Ben Erb and his son Braeden are among those braving the sleet, snow, and freezing temperatures to ensure their livestock stay healthy.

“She’s just, anytime she’ll have a calf, it could be tonight, and somehow cows like to calve in the worst weather,” Erb said.

With hundreds of calves expected this season, Erb said checking on the herd is a full-time job.

“During this time of year, we’re out checking cows throughout the entire day until dark,” he said.

Protecting calves from the cold

Erb, his son, and their dog, Drake, are taking extra steps to keep the animals safe.

“Alright, Brae, get your shovel, let's go crack some ice,” Erb said while clearing frozen water troughs.

They also lay fresh hay, feed the herd at least twice a day, and check on newborn calves to prevent them from freezing.

“This one right here, you can snuggle right into the hay,” Erb said.

The challenges of freezing temperatures

While 4-year-old Braeden and Drake seem unfazed by the cold, newborn calves face serious risks if not cared for immediately.

“They’ve got a lot of fluid on them, and if mom doesn’t lick them really quick, get them on the hay or somewhere dry, they can freeze to the ground,” Erb said.

So far, Erb said he has been fortunate during the storm, but with calving season still in full swing, the work—and the cold—are far from over.

He said ranchers can lose anywhere from $375 up to $850 for every lost calf, depending on age.