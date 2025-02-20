Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin backs Chavez-DeRemer for labor secretary, highlights union ties

Wednesday, February 19th 2025, 10:21 pm
Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin introduced labor secretary nominee Lori Chavez-DeRemer at her confirmation hearing Wednesday, emphasizing her ability to bridge the gap between businesses and workers.
As a member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), Mullin went beyond questioning Chavez-DeRemer, delivering the opening statement in support of her nomination.
"With Lori's unique background as a small business owner, public servant, and through her relationship with union leaders, she has the ability to bridge the gap between businesses and workers," Mullin said.
Mullin revealed that he played a role in recommending Chavez-DeRemer to former President Donald Trump, alongside an unexpected ally—Teamsters President Sean O'Brien.
The two were involved in a heated exchange during a HELP Committee hearing on Nov. 14, 2023.
"You wanna do it now? I'd love to do it right now. Well, stand your butt up then—" the two shouted at each other before being interrupted.
Despite the clash, Mullin said they became friendly before O'Brien spoke at the Republican National Convention last summer.
"Sean and I literally probably talk every week right now," Mullin said.
Recognizing his gains with union voters in November, Trump tasked Mullin and O'Brien with recommending a labor secretary.
Mullin said O'Brien suggested Chavez-DeRemer and the two took the recommendation to Trump.
"He suggested Lori. So we both went to the president, talked to him about it, and he says, ‘Listen, if you guys agree with it, then we can—that's something that we can work with,’" Mullin said.
Chavez-DeRemer, a one-term congresswoman from Oregon who lost her reelection bid in November, has ties to organized labor and experience as a business owner. Mullin believes she represents a middle ground.
"Where it says, one, we appreciate the union support. We're going to work with you. At the same time, she's still a Republican, so she still leans on the conservative side on some other issues," he said.
Democrats appreciate Chavez-DeRemer's pro-union record but worry her stance could shift in the role.
Tracking Trump’s Cabinet Picks
Updated (as of 2/19/25) tracking of the confirmations of President Trump’s cabinet nominees (in alphabetical order):
(✅- candidate has been confirmed)
✅Nominee: Scott Bessent
Position: Secretary of Treasury
Hearing? Yes
Committee vote: 16-11
Confirmation vote: 68-29
--
✅Nominee: Pam Bondi
Position: Attorney General
Hearing? Yes
Committee vote: 12-10
Confirmation vote: 54-46
--
✅Nominee: Doug Burgum
Position: Secretary of Interior
Hearing? Yes
Committee vote: 18-2
Confirmation vote: 79-18
--
Nominee: Lori Chavez-DeRemer
Position: Labor Secretary
Hearing? Yes
Committee vote: TBD
Confirmation vote: TBD
--
✅Nominee: Doug Collins
Position: Secretary of Veterans Affairs
Hearing? Yes
Committee vote: 18-1
Confirmation vote: 77-23
--
✅Nominee: Sean Duffy
Position: Secretary of Transportation
Hearing? Yes
Committee vote: 28-0
Confirmation vote: 77-22
--
✅ Nominee: Tulsi Gabbard
Position: Director of National Intelligence
Hearing? Yes
Committee vote: 9-8
Confirmation vote: 52-48
--
Nominee: Jamieson Greer
Position: US Trade Representative
Hearing? Yes
Committee vote: 15-12
Confirmation vote: TBD
--
✅Nominee: Pete Hegseth
Position: Secretary of Defense
Hearing? Yes
Committee vote: 14-13
Confirmation vote: 51-50
--
✅ Nominee: Robert F Kennedy, Jr
Position: Secretary of Health & Human Services
Hearing? Yes
Committee vote: 14-13
Confirmation vote: 52-48
--
✅ Nominee: Kelly Loeffler
Position: Administrator of Small Business Administration
Hearing? Yes
Committee vote: 12-7
Confirmation vote: 52-46
--
✅ Nominee: Howard Lutnick
Position: Commerce Secretary
Hearing? Yes
Committee vote: 16-12
Confirmation vote: 51-45
--
Nominee: Linda McMahon
Position: Education Secretary
Hearing? Scheduled for 2/13
Committee vote: scheduled for 2/20
Confirmation vote: TBD
--
✅Nominee: Kristi Noem
Position: Secretary of Homeland Security
Hearing? Yes
Committee vote: 13-2
Confirmation vote: 59-34
--
Nominee: Kash Patel
Position: FBI Director
Hearing? Yes
Committee vote: 12-10
Confirmation vote: scheduled for 2/20
--
✅Nominee: John Ratcliffe
Position: CIA Director
Hearing? Yes
Committee vote: 14-3
Confirmation vote: 74-25
--
✅ Nominee: Brooke Rollins
Position: Secretary of Agriculture
Hearing? Yes
Committee vote: 23-0
Confirmation vote: 72-28
--
✅ Nominee: Marco Rubio
Position: Secretary of State
Hearing? Yes
Committee vote: 22-0
Confirmation vote: 99-0
--
Nominee: Elise Stefanik
Position: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
Hearing? Yes
Committee vote: approved by voice vote
Confirmation vote: TBD
--
✅Nominee: Scott Turner
Position: Housing and Urban Development Secretary
Hearing? Yes
Committee vote: 13-11
Confirmation vote: 55-44
--
✅Nominee: Russell Vought
Position: Office of Management and Budget Director
Hearing? Yes
Committee vote: 8-7
Confirmation vote: 53-47
--
✅Nominee: Chris Wright
Position: Energy Secretary
Hearing? Yes
Committee vote: 15-5
Confirmation vote: 50-38
--
✅Nominee: Lee Zeldin
Position: EPA Administrator
Hearing? Yes
Committee vote: 11-8
Confirmation vote: 56-42
