Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin backs Chavez-DeRemer for labor secretary, highlights union ties

Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin introduced labor secretary nominee Lori Chavez-DeRemer at her confirmation hearing Wednesday, emphasizing her ability to bridge the gap between businesses and workers.

By: Alex Cameron

Mullin makes case for confirmation

As a member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), Mullin went beyond questioning Chavez-DeRemer, delivering the opening statement in support of her nomination.

"With Lori's unique background as a small business owner, public servant, and through her relationship with union leaders, she has the ability to bridge the gap between businesses and workers," Mullin said.

From confrontation to collaboration

Mullin revealed that he played a role in recommending Chavez-DeRemer to former President Donald Trump, alongside an unexpected ally—Teamsters President Sean O'Brien.

The two were involved in a heated exchange during a HELP Committee hearing on Nov. 14, 2023.

"You wanna do it now? I'd love to do it right now. Well, stand your butt up then—" the two shouted at each other before being interrupted.

Despite the clash, Mullin said they became friendly before O'Brien spoke at the Republican National Convention last summer.

"Sean and I literally probably talk every week right now," Mullin said.

Recognizing his gains with union voters in November, Trump tasked Mullin and O'Brien with recommending a labor secretary.

A compromise pick?

Mullin said O'Brien suggested Chavez-DeRemer and the two took the recommendation to Trump.

"He suggested Lori. So we both went to the president, talked to him about it, and he says, ‘Listen, if you guys agree with it, then we can—that's something that we can work with,’" Mullin said.

Chavez-DeRemer, a one-term congresswoman from Oregon who lost her reelection bid in November, has ties to organized labor and experience as a business owner. Mullin believes she represents a middle ground.

"Where it says, one, we appreciate the union support. We're going to work with you. At the same time, she's still a Republican, so she still leans on the conservative side on some other issues," he said.

Democrats appreciate Chavez-DeRemer's pro-union record but worry her stance could shift in the role.

