Tulsa expands emergency shelter efforts as cold weather puts homeless at risk

By: Autumn Bracey

Housing Solutions Tulsa is increasing efforts to help people experiencing homelessness stay safe as dangerously cold temperatures persist.

The organization is working with more than a dozen partner agencies through the joint initiative A Way Home for Tulsa to ensure individuals can access shelters and resources.

Current Shelter Capacity and Outreach Efforts

Housing Solutions reports that more than 1,200 people are currently using emergency shelters, including family shelters and youth beds. The agency’s Coordinated Street Outreach Team, along with partner organizations, has been conducting daily outreach to assist those on the streets and transport them to shelters.

Emergency Shelters and Overflow Options

With temperatures dropping, two overflow shelters are open at the Tulsa Dream Center and the Rose Bowl. These locations provide additional space for those seeking refuge from the cold.

If someone needs assistance, Housing Solutions encourages the public to visit the “Outreach Request” tab on its website. The site provides information on emergency shelters, their capacity, overflow locations, and warming stations. Once notified, outreach teams will transport individuals to a shelter.

How to Help

Housing Solutions plans to keep overflow shelters open until temperatures rise to safe levels and is monitoring weather conditions daily.

Community members who want to help can donate winter clothing to the Tulsa Day Center to support those in need.