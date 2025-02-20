Tulsa main roads improving, side streets remain hazardous

Tulsa's main roads are improving, but side streets, sidewalks, and parking lots remain icy and hazardous, prompting continued caution.

By: Brooke Cox

Main roads across Tulsa are beginning to improve as plowing and salt treatments continue. However, neighborhood and side streets remain snow-packed and covered in ice, creating hazardous conditions for drivers and pedestrians.

City crews have been working overnight to clear major roads, focusing on arterial routes and hills. Plows and salt trucks remain active, and officials hope sunlight will aid in melting icy patches. While traffic is moving relatively smoothly on main roads, drivers should remain cautious, especially when navigating side streets and intersections where snow has accumulated.

Steep hills, such as those at 81st and Yale, have been treated effectively, improving travel conditions for drivers. However, parking lots remain icy and require extra caution.

Sidewalks and Parking Lots Still Treacherous

While roads may appear cleared, sidewalks and parking lots still pose significant risks due to a thick layer of ice. Many surfaces that seem wet are ice-covered, making walking conditions treacherous. Pedestrians are advised to walk on snow where possible, as it provides better traction than ice.

Neighborhoods and Side Streets Remain Problematic

Side streets in various parts of Tulsa continue to be difficult to navigate. In some areas, vehicles struggle to gain traction when pulling into driveways or apartment complexes. The lack of plowing on these roads increases the likelihood of getting stuck or slipping.

Drivers should exercise caution when making tight turns, as accumulated snow can create unexpected obstacles. Any areas that appear wet should be treated as potential ice patches.

Safety Precautions

Residents are urged to drive slowly, allow extra stopping distance, and use caution when walking on sidewalks or crossing parking lots. As temperatures remain frigid, conditions are not improving until the weekend. The cold, combined with wind chills, makes outdoor exposure potentially dangerous.

City officials continue to monitor and respond to hazardous areas to improve safety for all residents.