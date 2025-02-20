Tulsa band CLIFFDIVER joins warped tour lineup

Tulsa-based band CLIFFDIVER joins the 2025 Warped Tour lineup, marking a significant milestone in their career with performances in Washington, D.C., and Long Beach.

CLIFFDIVER, a Tulsa-based band, formed in 2018 and has since played between 300 and 400 shows, solidifying its presence in the alternative music scene.

Among their most special performances, CLIFFDIVER highlights their headlining shows at Cain’s Ballroom over the past two years. Their most recent Cain’s show held additional significance as it marked the farewell performance for longtime band members Gil and Dony.

Tulsa Roots and Influence

As a group largely comprised of Tulsa natives, CLIFFDIVER attributes much of its identity to the local music scene. The band members grew up attending local shows and contributing to Tulsa’s evolving musical landscape. The city’s politics, religion, weather, and overall lifestyle influence their songwriting and artistic expression.

Joining the Warped Tour

In the fall of 2024, CLIFFDIVER learned they had been added to the Warped Tour lineup. The band is set to perform at two tour stops:

June 14-15 in Washington, D.C. July 26-27 in Long Beach, California.

The opportunity to join the Warped Tour, even for two dates, is significant for the band, as the event remains one of the most iconic gatherings in the alternative music scene.

Warped Tour Legacy and Return

The Warped Tour, founded in 1995 by Kevin Lyman, became the longest-running touring music festival in North America. Originally focused on punk rock, ska, and alternative genres, it expanded to include metalcore, pop punk, and emo acts. The festival helped launch the careers of bands such as Blink-182, My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Paramore, and A Day to Remember.

The last full Warped Tour took place in 2018, with a 25th-anniversary event held in 2019. Rising costs, logistical issues, and shifts in festival culture led to its discontinuation. However, high demand has brought the event back for 2025 in a limited three-date format.

Warped Tour and Tulsa

Tulsa has its own history with the Warped Tour, having hosted the festival in 1998 at Mohawk Park. The return of the tour, even in a limited capacity, is welcomed by fans and artists alike.

For more on CLIFFDIVER and the Warped Tour, visit www.cliffdiverok.com and www.vanswarpedtour.com.