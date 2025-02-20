Q&A: Tulsa Actor Brian Shoop on his career and upcoming role in 'Severance'

Tulsa actor Brian Shoop discusses his journey from carpentry to acting, his favorite roles, and his upcoming appearance in "Severance" on Apple TV+.

By: Brooke Cox

Tulsa actor Brian Shoop has been a familiar face on television and in films for decades. From air conditioning commercials to roles in hit shows like "Tulsa King" and "Poker Face," Shoop has built an impressive career. He recently sat down to discuss his journey, his latest role in "Severance," and his advice for aspiring actors.

Q: Your episode of Apple TV+’s ‘Severance’ airs on February 28. What can you tell us about it?

Shoop: Oh, well, I’m a professor—that much I can tell you.

Q: Did you get to meet Ben Stiller?

Shoop: Yeah, I did. The cast and everybody were really very kind. I walked onto the set, and I heard, “Hi Brian, I’m Dichen.” Across this big room—which was the library, I think, in a college in Long Island—they were doing a blood drive. I was donating blood, and she was across the aisle. Then this guy came over with a little ball cap and a camera and said, “How do you do? I’m Ben [Stiller].” I said, “Nice to meet you, I’m Brian.” He said, “I know.” I said, “Well, okay, that’s backwards.”

Q: You grew up in Ohio—did you always want to be an actor?

Shoop: No, I never did anything like that in high school. Or, you know, when it was fun.

Q: You've been in Broken Arrow since 1980. How did you end up in Broken Arrow?

Shoop: It was around then that I got into acting. The strangest thing happened—I first did a couple of silly things at church, which I found really fun. Then I got a notice in my bank statement about auditions at the Broken Arrow Community Playhouse. I thought, “Oh, an audition, that’d be fun.” I auditioned, got cast, and had a lot of early success. That’s what propelled me into pursuing acting.

Q: What are some of your favorite roles? Your first big break was ‘The Rookie,’ right?

Shoop: It was one of them. One that always stands out is a film we did at Keystone Lake. Michael Dorn and I were partners—he’s Worf from ‘Star Trek,’ you know. So I was a partner with Worf for a while. We were bad guys, we robbed a bank or something. That was really fun. But they’re all fun. These folks are so amazing, so talented. It’s just a delight to be around them.

Q: You’ve been in so many big shows recently—‘Poker Face’ on Peacock, ‘Tulsa King’ on Paramount+, and now ‘Severance.’ Let’s talk about ‘Tulsa King.’ You had a stunt double for your character?

Shoop: Yeah, that was the first time I ever had a stunt double.

Q: What was that experience like?

Shoop: Well, first of all, the stunt double showed up that morning with a full head of shoulder-length white hair and a full beard. They shaved his head so he looked like me.

Q: And he took the hits for you?

Shoop: Oh yeah. Max [Casella] and I were sitting across the street watching our fight scene. It was surreal.

Q: You’ve also been in ‘Reservation Dogs.’ The list goes on and on. What’s your message to people thinking about switching careers? You started as a carpenter, right?

Shoop: That’s right. Go for it. My family was so supportive all these years—that’s important. I couldn’t not do it. A switch flipped in me, and I just pursued it. And I still am.