Man Found Dead in Van Along Highway 169 in Tulsa

Tulsa police are investigating the discovery of a deceased man found in a van late Tuesday night.

By: David Prock

Tulsa police are investigating after officers discovered a man dead in the backseat of a van near 51st Street South and Highway 169 late Tuesday night.

Unidentified Man Found in Van

Authorities say the man was found just before 10 p.m. and believe he had been there for an extended period.

Police have not yet identified the victim, and no further details about his cause of death have been released.

Investigation Ongoing

The investigation is ongoing, and police are working to gather more information.