Car Crashes Into Tulsa Utility Pole After Slow Speed Pursuit; Lewis Avenue Closed Due To Downed Lines

Thursday, February 20th 2025, 1:21 pm
Tulsa police have closed part of Lewis Avenue north of Pine Street in both directions after an SUV crashed into a utility pole, bringing down live electrical wires.
Officers initially spotted the vehicle driving erratically at a slow speed and tried to pull it over. However, the driver failed to stop and kept going before jumping a curb and hitting a utility pole. The crash cut a power cable, causing live wires to fall onto the SUV and the ground, sparking upon impact.
The driver was trapped for a time inside their car while emergency crews worked to safely remove them. They were eventually able to get the driver out of the car and place them in an ambulance.
Power Lines Still Down
Authorities urge the public to avoid the area until further notice.
