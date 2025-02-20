What is Peripheral Arterial Disease? Dr. Robert Smith Explains This Overlooked Condition

Dr. Robert Smith highlights Peripheral Arterial Disease as an underdiagnosed condition affecting blood flow to limbs, linking it to serious cardiovascular risks.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

February is heart month and today we're learning about a condition that doesn't get a lot of attention.

Peripheral Arterial Disease or PAD is a condition where the arteries that carry blood to the arms, legs, and feet become narrowed or blocked. This blockage restricts blood flow and can lead to dangerous complications.

Dr. Robert Smith is an interventional cardiologist with the Oklahoma Heart Institute and joined News On 6 to explain PAD and the process of treating it.

What is Peripheral Arterial Disease?

According to Dr. Smith, PAD is similar to the heart disease process, but it affects the arteries outside of the heart.

"When we talk about peripheral arterial disease, it's really the same disease process, but we're talking about all of the other arteries in the body. So it most frequently shows up in the arteries that supply blood to the legs, but it can involve upper extremities, arteries to internal organs or even up to the brain," he said.

Dr. Smith emphasized that PAD is a marker for systemic atherosclerosis, putting patients at high risk for adverse cardiovascular outcomes like heart attack and stroke.

Symptoms and Diagnosis of PAD

The symptoms of PAD are often present in the legs.

"A real classic story for peripheral arterial disease would involve something that we call reliably reproducible pain. And an example might be, every time a patient walks, say, a half city block, they get a pain or a cramping in their calf such that ultimately they have to stop and be still for a few minutes to let the blood flow catch up," said Dr. Smith

Other symptoms can include weakness, numbness, coolness, or discoloration in the legs. Dr. Smith also highlighted the importance of monitoring for wounds on the feet, especially in high-risk patients like those with diabetes.

The Importance of Recognizing PAD

Dr. Smith stressed that PAD is a significant condition that is often underdiagnosed, but it provides crucial insights into a patient's overall cardiovascular health.

"It really is a marker for systemic atherosclerosis, and so it clues us into people that are really in the highest risk category to have adverse cardiovascular outcomes like heart attack and stroke," he said.

By recognizing and addressing PAD early, healthcare providers can help prevent severe complications and better manage the patient's cardiovascular risk.

Action items for Dr. Smith include educating patients about PAD symptoms, encouraging vigilance in high-risk patients, and following up with patients who present with potential PAD symptoms to ensure proper diagnosis and treatment.