Water restored in Sand Springs and Prattville after line break

After a water line break in Sand Springs and Prattville, service has been restored. Frigid temperatures may lead to more issues, but city crews are prepared to address potential repairs.

By: Cal Day

The water is back on in Sand Springs and Prattville Thursday after a line break left some customers without it for hours.

The city believes the frigid temperatures are the cause of the break. The city says its crews moved as quickly as they could to restore water service.

There is concern that more breaks could occur in the coming days due to the below-freezing temperatures.

A Sand Springs gym stayed open even though there was no water for about two hours.

"We couldn't run our washing machine; some of the cleaning we had to put off until a little bit later because we have to have water for cleaning," said assistant manager Susan Bennett.

Most of the people working out were wearing short sleeves and tank tops. The choice of clothing was much different just outside the front doors and into the parking lot.

"We got a guy in there, and of course, he's completely soaked. So as soon as we got a clamp on the pipe, we got him out of the hole, got him in the truck, and got him warmed up," said Mike Wood, assistant public works director with the City of Sand Springs.

City crews in Sand Springs pushed through the cold weather to repair a leak that forced the water to be shut off to homes and businesses in south Sand Springs and Prattville.

Wood believes the frigid temperatures may be to blame. This could be just the first of several repairs.

"A lot of times, once the real cold starts to break and things start to warm up, the ground can shift a little bit and you start getting leaks," he said.

Wood says the conditions are miserable for the crews, but they keep an eye out for each other.

Their hard work does not go unnoticed.

"I'm very appreciative that the guys can do that and that they'll do that. I know it's their job, but in this kind of weather, I'd go get a different job," said Bennett.

The city is prepared to fix other breaks but is asking for patience if they do occur.