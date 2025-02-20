Kevin Hern Under Fire: Oklahoma Constituents Demand Answers on Federal Cuts

Rep. Kevin Hern faced questions about federal cuts in Oklahoma, admitting uncertainty about layoffs while maintaining a focus on government spending and deferring oversight responsibilities.

By: Emory Bryan

Tulsa Congressman Kevin Hern said Thursday he doesn't know how many federal employees have been laid off in Oklahoma.

Hern met with people in Glenpool Thursday, who wanted answers about cuts. He did not criticize the cuts or the way they are being handled.

As a member of the most important budget committee in Washington, several constituents told him he wasn't doing his job.

First District Congressman Kevin Hern spoke first about the border, the deficit, and China. His constituents, however, only had questions about government cuts.

“We're seeing the administration undermine Congress,” said one speaker.

“Will you call Elon Musk in to under oath explain what he's doing?” said another.

“My concern is Elon Musk,” a third said.

The Chamber of Commerce gathering turned into a spirited debate, but Hern stuck to his long-held position that government spending is out of control and Congress hasn't been capable of stopping it.

“Because I do support getting the waste, fraud, and abuse out of government,” he said.

Hern said he had no reports of any services impacted by federal cuts and criticized federal employees who worked from home.

He deferred oversight of the president and Musk to the judicial branch, and when pressed, wouldn't commit to holding hearings to ask his own questions.

He said he would relay concerns to the White House and admitted that he didn't know who or how many federal employees had lost jobs in Oklahoma.

“I don't at this time,” said Hern. “We'll get a rollup as they do the continued transparency where we're asking for it by state, so we know, and district, so we know what's going on. It's important. It's moving quickly, as everyone knows and sees.”

Hern was asked about his support for Ukraine or Russia and said it wasn't an easy answer.

His response generated groans from constituents wanting more clarity than they received.