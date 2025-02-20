Experience Tulsa encourages community involvement during the winter season

Experience Tulsa promotes community involvement during winter with free events aimed at connecting newcomers and longtime residents, fostering relationships, and enhancing local engagement through diverse activities across the city.

When it's not covered in ice and snow, there are many things to do here in Tulsa.

And a local organization is hoping to get more people involved. Grant Bumgarner with Experience Tulsa joined News On 6 to talk about how his organization helps foster community in Tulsa.

Fostering Connections Through Free Events

Grant Bumgarner explained the organization's mission as bringing new Tulsans and old Tulsans together.

"We help folks experience Tulsa. We bring together local Tulsans and newcomers alike for a series of free events that we put on throughout the city, basically highlighting the city and fostering connection for folks who are newcomers, but also for folks who are longtime Tulsans who want to get out and discover a little bit more about the city and maybe make some new friends and meet some new people."

Building a Sense of Community

Finding one's community is crucial, and Bumgarner said it's important for people to build their families.

"Particularly in Tulsa, as we all know it, is such a community-driven city. The people here are really what makes it so incredible, and we tend to find that as folks get connected with both the city and other folks in it, they want to stick around. They want to stay they want to build their family here."

Diverse Event Offerings

Bumgarner highlighted some of the upcoming Experience Tulsa events, including the Tulsa Town Two Step at the VFW, Okie Film Night at Circle Cinema, and the Sunset Social Hour at the Gathering Place.

"We try to put together a series of different events each and every month that focus on folks that may have different interests," he said.

Accessibility and Participation

Experience Tulsa events are free, and Bumgarner encouraged viewers to sign up through the organization's website or Instagram page to become members and participate in the activities.

"If you sign up through Experience Tulsa, it is free to become an Experience Tulsa member. And so I want to highlight to folks, please sign up through ExperienceTulsaHub.org, or you can check out our Instagram at Experience Tulsa on Instagram where we also put on a series of really fun best of Tulsa series for folks to get engaged with the community," Bumgarner said.