Tulsa nonprofit returns to Africa to perform knee surgeries, honoring memory of doctor killed in 2022 shooting

Dr. Komi Folly is returning to Africa for knee surgeries with his nonprofit, honoring the memory of Dr. Preston Phillips, who was killed in the Saint Francis shooting in 2022. They aim to perform 30 surgeries funded by donations.

By: Kristen Weaver

A Tulsa doctor is gearing up to spend more than a month in a small country in Africa, performing knee surgeries for people in need.

Dr. Komi Folly said his nonprofit, Light in the World Development Foundation, hasn't been able to go back to perform surgeries in Africa since Dr. Preston Phillips was killed, but now they have all the supplies and clearance they need to carry on Phillips’ mission.

Why did Dr. Folly start his nonprofit?

Dr. Folly says he grew up in poverty in Togo, Africa and promised to become a doctor to help others.

He founded a Tulsa nonprofit called Light in the World Development Foundation that helps with education, clean water access, and healthcare in Africa, including building a hospital in Togo.

Why were the surgical mission trips delayed?

The team took a surgical mission trip several years ago, and Saint Francis surgeon Preston Phillips performed several surgeries and changed lives.

He was killed in 2022 after a man shot him and four others in his office, then himself.

The team has taken some medical mission trips since then, but this will be the first surgical one since his death.

“Since he was gone, it's been hard, but right now Dr. Phillips, he is smiling to see me preparing,” said Dr. Folly.

Who needs these surgeries and how are they funded?

Several donors and volunteers have helped fund the mission and all these supplies, including implants for knee replacements that are very expensive.

He says many people, mostly women carrying heavy loads all day, need these surgeries.

What's next and how can I help?

The team will be joining Dr. Folly in a couple weeks, and they hope to perform up to 30 surgeries before coming back at the end of next month.

To help Light in the World Development Foundation, visit their website here.