Broken Arrow firefighters respond to increased calls during winter weather

Broken Arrow firefighters faced increased winter weather calls, responding to slips, falls, vehicle accidents, and house fires from space heater use.

By: MaKayla Glenn

Firefighters Braving the Cold to Keep Citizens Safe

As snow and ice continue to cover the roads, the Broken Arrow Fire Department has been working nonstop, responding to an increase in slip-and-fall accidents, car wrecks, and other emergencies.

Firefighters at Station 7 say they’re no strangers to cold weather, but when winter conditions worsen, their workload increases.

"We’re used to the cold, so we’re all out there ready to work in it. So, it’s not too different for us," Captain Heston Crutchfield said.

Slippery Conditions Leading to More Accidents

Crutchfield says while the city has done a great job preparing major roads, neighborhood streets remain dangerous.

"The city did a really great job getting ready for the roads and prepping it, but the neighborhood roads—that’s what has the most snow on it," Crutchfield said.

Since Tuesday, Station 7 has responded to nearly 40 calls, with many involving people slipping and falling on ice.

"People have been cooped up wanting to get out, check their mail, shovel their driveways," Crutchfield said.

As the sun melts the top layer of snow, it’s causing hidden ice to become even slicker.

"Right now, the sun is out, things are getting slick, people are falling, and we’re having to help them," he added.

More Fires Reported Due to Space Heater Use

Firefighters say they’re also responding to an increase in house fires, as people use space heaters to stay warm. They warn that space heaters should be kept at least three feet away from anything that can catch fire.

Additionally, as temperatures rise, they expect to start receiving calls about broken pipes.

Dedicated to Serving the Community

Despite the challenges, firefighters say their mission is to help people in any condition.

"We’re all servants. We have servants’ hearts. So, we know that when people call us, they’re having an emergency," Crutchfield said.

Fire officials also remind residents never to use a stove or grill to heat their homes, as it can be dangerous.