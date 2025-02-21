Tulsa businesses reopen as roads improve after winter storm

Many Tulsa businesses reopened Thursday, including Circle Cinema and Gambill's, after improved road conditions. Safety remained a priority as more establishments will resume operations this weekend.

With Tulsa roads in much better shape, many businesses reopened on Thursday.

Circle Cinema is open for moviegoers

They made sure their parking lots were plowed for customers. Front of house staff is available to help walk you to your car safely. They have hot chocolate and coffee ready for those who wanted to see a film.

Gambill's is serving hungry customers again

With the roads near 21st and Harvard clear, owner Hunter Stone Gambill says they're excited to be back to work. Safety for employees and customers was a top priority in their decision to re-open on Thursday. They're offering a limited menu as they work to prep more food, but plan to be fully restocked by the weekend.

Philbrook Museum of Art, The Pump, and more Tulsa businesses are also back open, with more businesses resuming this weekend.