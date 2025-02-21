By the numbers: Oklahoma domestic violence homicides in 2023

A new report from the Oklahoma Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board says more than 100 people were killed by domestic violence in 2023 in Oklahoma. That's the highest number in the past 20 years.

By: Chloe Abbott

This is five years in a row where more than 100 people were killed because of domestic violence.

The report breaks down the numbers of Domestic Violence homicides in 2023:

122: The total number of people killed.

50 (41%): people were killed by their partner 30 (24.6%): murder-suicide cases (highest number in 20 years) 21 (17.2%): child victims

21: Tulsa County had 21 domestic murders in 2023, the second most in the state.

56: number of victims killed by family members in 2023.

115: average number of domestic violence homicide victims between 2019-2023.

90: average number of domestic violence homicide victims between 2014-2018.

21,066: victim protective orders were filed in 2023.

Experts say domestic violence cases resulting in deaths, are increasing.

The board is made up of people with different backgrounds like medical examiners, psychologists, district attorneys, psychologists, and others. They go over domestic violence murders and offer solutions.

"A significant portion of cases we review as the board not only contain children who are murdered in domestic violence homicides but a large number of children who are left alive after a domestic violences homicide," Brandon Pasley, vice president of YWCA OKC, said.

Pasley is on the board but also helps run a nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence. He says one recommendation is to ask the legislature for $850,000 to offer trauma therapy for children.

"We don't often get a real accurate picture of what happens in terms of services of therapy or any of those really, really crucial survivor services," said Pasley.

The board also recommends a second-time violation of a protective order is a felony.

"To do everything we can to remove the burden from the victim and the survivor's fear of retaliation from the perpetrator," Pasley said.

The board would also like people convicted of domestic violence to serve at least 85% of their sentence.