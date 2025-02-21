EMSA adds new ambulances to improve emergency response in Tulsa

EMSA has added new "Gen 2" ambulances in Tulsa with an improved layout to enhance patient care and plans to expand the upgraded fleet throughout the year.

By: Autumn Bracey

EMSA has introduced two new "Gen 2" ambulances in Tulsa, with another expected to arrive soon. Officials say these upgraded units have already in use during this week’s winter storm.

Since Tuesday, EMSA crews have responded to 98 falls and 53 traffic accidents across the city.

Improved Layout for Better Patient Care

One of the most significant changes in the new ambulances is the layout. The patient cot, previously mounted on the right side, is now positioned in the center, providing paramedics with more space to work.

"It gives our patients a little more room on each side of the stretcher, but it also gives our team a lot more space to work around the patient,” said Riley Howard, EMSA’s Community & Special Events Coordinator.

Future Fleet Upgrades

Three additional Gen 2 ambulances are expected to be in service by the end of the month. By the end of the year, EMSA plans to have a total of eight new units on the road.

EMSA officials say modernizing the fleet is essential to ensuring first responders have reliable, up-to-date equipment to handle emergencies efficiently.