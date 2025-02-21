Western Supply: New 7-story apartment complex rising in Tulsa Arts District

A major new apartment complex is under construction in the Tulsa Arts District, aiming to enhance downtown living.

By: Jonathan Polasek

-

If you've been around the Tulsa Arts District, you've likely noticed the big construction project up on Boulder Avenue.

It's going to be a new apartment complex that the George Kaiser Family Foundation hopes will boost downtown Tulsa.

Q: What is the name of the new apartment project in the Tulsa Arts District?

A: The new apartment project is called "Western Supply."

Q: When did construction on the Western Supply apartment building start?

A: Construction began in 2023.

Q: Who is developing the Western Supply apartment project?

A: The project is being developed by The George Kaiser Family Foundation (GKFF).

Q: Where is the Western Supply building located?

A: The building is located on the 400 block of North Boulder Avenue, near the OK-POP Museum and Cain's Ballroom in the Tulsa Arts District.

Q: How big is the Western Supply apartment building?

A: It is a seven-story apartment building, the largest development on the western edge of the Arts District.

Q: How many residential units will the Western Supply building have?

A: The building will include 318 residential units.

Q: Why is this apartment building being developed?

A: The goal is to enhance the downtown area, support the arts district, address housing shortages, and provide more affordable housing in the area.

Q: What does the GKFF say about the project's impact?

A: Josh Miller, GKFF's senior program officer, emphasizes that adding more people to downtown and building density will strengthen the city, make it more vibrant, and offer more neighborhood-level services like grocery stores and pharmacies.

Q: How far along is the construction of the Western Supply building?

A: The construction is about halfway complete, with work ongoing both inside and outside the building.

Q: When is the Western Supply project expected to be completed?

A: The project is expected to be completed by March 2026.

