Tulsa author and illustrator releases children's book on skin color and diversity

By: Brooke Cox

Tulsa author and illustrator Zuri Louis has released a new children's book, I See Colors: A Children’s Book About Skin. The book is based on a poem Louis wrote in 2020, during a year marked by civil unrest and the COVID-19 global pandemic. Inspired by conversations about racial equality and the Black Lives Matter movement, Louis created a book that presents skin color in a positive and accessible way for children.

The book features bright, handcrafted felt illustrations designed to create a warm and happy reading experience.

Inspiration Behind the Book

Louis, who is of mixed-race heritage—including Western and Eastern European, African, Ashkenazi Jewish, and Native American—was frequently asked by friends how to discuss racial equality with their children. These discussions motivated her to write I See Colors, aiming to provide a simple and uplifting message about diversity.

Bringing Art Into the Story

With a background as a graphic designer, painter, and photographer, Louis always aspired to create a children’s book. She combined her artistic skills with digital tools to bring her vision to life.

The illustrations were first drawn, then crafted from cut felt and mounted on canvas board. A mix of hand-cutting and machine-cutting techniques were used, with additional details added through fabric, buttons, and digital stitching.

Image Provided By: Zuri Louis

Book Launch Event

The official launch for I See Colors will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Magic City Books in downtown Tulsa from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event will feature a storytime and book signing with Louis.

A Unique Perspective

Few children's books address the topic of racial diversity in the way I See Colors does. The book stands out not only for its message but also for its unique felt illustrations, which are uncommon in children’s literature.

Where to Buy the Book

I See Colors is available for purchase at Magic City Books and online at zurilouis.com.

