3 Things to know about Girl Scout Cookie Weekend

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend is February 21-23. It is the only time out of the year when Girl Scout Cookies are widely available in person or online.

The sweetest weekend of the year is finally here. National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend is February 21-23. It is the only time of the year when Girl Scout Cookies are widely available in person or online. Here are 3 things to know to find the cookies this weekend:

Girl Scout Cookie Finder

During National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend people can use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to order cookies online or to locate a cookie booth nearest them. The website allows customers to purchase from a local troop for direct shipment to their front door. It also tells people the times and locations when each Girl Scout troop will be out selling the cookies.

Cookie Flavors

Girl Scouts has a dozen different cookie flavors. Those include: Adventurefuls, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Samoas or Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Sandwich or Do-si-dos, Girl Scout S'mores, Lemonades, Lemon-Ups, Peanut Butter Patties or Tagalongs, Thin Mints, Toast-Yay!, Toffee-tastic, and Trefoils. Some of the cookies are even gluten-free or vegan.

Support a Troop

Every cookie purchase supports Girl Scouts, a youth organization for girls that offers a variety of activities including community service, outdoor adventures, and skill-building. 100% of the funds earned selling cookies stays local and directly supports the girls going to summer camp, field trips, troop travel, volunteer training, new programming, and more.

To become a Girl Scout, volunteer, or donate visit, the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma website.
