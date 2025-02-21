Tulsa artist Cara Cox showcases passion for creativity in upcoming exhibition

Tulsa artist Cara Cox showcases her multidisciplinary creativity in HeART Eyes, a solo exhibition at Lot 6 Art Bar in March, encouraging viewers to embrace love, light, and self-expression.

By: Brooke Cox

Cara Cox, a multidisciplinary artist, is dedicated to fostering creativity in Tulsa. She views her artistic journey as a mission to inspire others, helping fellow creatives find their own artistic outlets. Cox believes in the power of art to heal, uplift, and bring people together, emphasizing the importance of authenticity and expression.

A Life in the Arts

Cox’s artistic background spans theater, dance, singing, and visual art. She began performing in children’s theater at Actor’s & Children’s Theatre, later appearing at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center at just seven years old. While theater played a significant role in her youth, Cox found solace in visual art, using it as a form of self-expression.

Her late father, a major influence in her creative journey, instilled in her the belief that staying true to herself would leave a lasting impact. His words—“Be all you are and they will remember you forever”—continue to guide her.

Image Provided By: Cara Cox

Cox graduated from Edison High School, where her drama teacher played a pivotal role in shaping her career. She represented Oklahoma in the National Shakespeare Competition and found inspiration in performance art through Living Arts’ New Arts Camp. She later earned a degree in Theatre Performance & Education from the University of Central Oklahoma.

Today, Cox balances roles as a creativity coach, teaching artist, and children’s theater director. She is also involved in performances with Inspyral Circus and works with Reel Talent. Her film career includes work both in front of and behind the camera, with credits such as the Oklahoma-based feature film Ida Red.

Upcoming Art Show: "The HeART Show"

Cox’s solo art exhibition, The HeART Show, encourages viewers to see the world through a lens of love, light, and laughter. The collection serves as a reminder to embrace self-love at every stage of life while exploring new ways to express emotions. Attendees can expect brand-new pieces, as well as prints and smaller artworks available for purchase.

The exhibition will open on March 7 at Lot No. 6 Art Bar, located on 6th Street between Peoria and Utica. The show will run throughout March, showcasing Cox’s signature Heart Eyes artwork.

Image Provided By: Cara Cox

A Message of Positivity Through Art

Cox hopes her exhibition serves as a reminder of the importance of kindness and compassion. She aims to brighten people’s days and uplift them through her work. Her message to fellow creatives is to trust the artistic process, stay true to themselves, and continue creating no matter what.

For updates on her work and the exhibition, follow her on Instagram at @caracoxcreative, visit her website at caracoxcreative.com, or connect via Facebook at The Art of Cara Cox.

Image Provided By: Cara Cox