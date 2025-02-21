Dr. Rebekah Hartfield shares tips to protect livestock during extreme cold

Dr. Rebekah Hartfield emphasizes the critical steps farmers and ranchers must take to protect their livestock from extreme cold, including providing warmth, nutrition, and veterinary care.

By: Brooke Cox

With bitterly cold temperatures sweeping across the region, farmers and ranchers are keeping a close eye on their cattle and horses to ensure their safety.

Veterinarian Rebekah Hartfield shared insights on how extreme cold can be hazardous to livestock and the critical steps caretakers must take.

Challenges in Freezing Weather

"It's been a horrible week for farmers and ranchers," Hartfield said. "We still have to get out and bust ice for cattle and be out in these frigid temperatures. We are ready for that warm weather to come."

Calving season adds another layer of difficulty, as newborn calves are particularly vulnerable to the cold. Ensuring mothers have access to fresh water and adequate feed is crucial. Additionally, providing shelter or windbreaks can help protect both cows and their young.

"Calving season is really tough during cold weather, and we have to watch and make sure that those mamas don't need help," Hartfield said. "Sometimes calves won't get up right away and start nursing. They can also get frostbite, so we need to watch closely."

Bottle Feeding and Tube Feeding

In cases where a mother rejects a calf, passes away, or the newborn is unable to nurse, farmers may need to intervene with bottle feeding.

"If the calf won't take the bottle, then we have to tube feed, which should only be done by an experienced person," Hartfield cautioned. "If you're not comfortable with that, reach out to your veterinarian. We don't want to get milk down in the lungs—we want it to go into the stomach."

Ensuring that a newborn calf receives colostrum, either from its mother or a supplement, is critical within the first few hours of birth.

"After 24 hours, absorption decreases by 11%, so those calves need that colostrum as soon as possible," she added.

Keeping Newborns Warm

Social media has been filled with images of farmers bringing calves inside their homes or barns and using blow dryers to warm them up. Hartfield emphasized the importance of quick action to prevent hypothermia.

"They can get hypothermia super quickly, in the first couple of hours after birth," she explained. "As soon as that calf drops on the ground, getting them dried off and helping that mama is going to be really important. If they get too cold, it becomes really difficult to recover."

Hartfield also noted that while the focus is on livestock, pet owners should ensure their animals—dogs, cats, and other domestic pets—have warm shelter during extreme cold.

For more information or veterinary guidance, Dr. Hartfield can be reached through her website at DoctorHartfield.com.