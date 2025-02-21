Cold weather poses increased risks for older adults, doctor warns

Older adults face increased health risks in extreme cold, and experts urge precautions such as staying warm, limiting outdoor exposure, and checking in on vulnerable seniors.

By: Brooke Cox

As frigid temperatures persist, experts warn that older adults are especially vulnerable to extreme cold.

Dr. Michele Mitchell of Oak Street Health emphasized the risks seniors face and how they can stay safe.

"Older adults have difficulty, mostly because of medical conditions regulating their temperature, and so sometimes they're not aware that these changes are happening until it's too late," Mitchell said. "We want to make sure that they know exactly what they need to do ahead of time so they can be prepared."

Impact on Chronic Conditions

Cold weather can exacerbate existing health issues, making conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and respiratory problems worse.

"Cold temperatures can increase the blood pressure," Mitchell said. "That is one reason why we want to make sure that people are taking their medications. The cold air can also make the airways more sensitive, and so it'll make it more difficult to breathe. So when they're outside, they've got to be really careful and try to minimize that time."

Increased Fall Risks

Slips and falls are a significant concern for older adults, especially those with brittle bones or osteoporosis.

"We actually ask our seniors to limit their time outside, being really careful," Mitchell said. "A slick spot, they fall—you can have a fracture. You can break a hip or wrist, and that can actually lead to multiple problems for our seniors, so we want them to really be careful when they're outside."

Safety Tips for Seniors Living Alone

For seniors who live alone, staying warm and maintaining a safe home environment is crucial.

"We really recommend that they are making sure the temperature in their house stays up," Mitchell said. "They're keeping the thermostat at about 68. You don't want it to get too cold. They're wearing warm clothes while they're inside, always being cautious about how they're heating their home."

Space heaters, while common, pose risks.

"A lot of people use them, but they can be a risk for falls with the cords. They can be a risk for burns, risk for carbon monoxide poisoning. So we really want them to be careful," Mitchell said.

She also urged neighbors to check in on older adults in their community.

"If you've got a senior living near you, just check in, knock on the door, make sure they're okay," she said. "Make sure they've got good food to eat, because if they haven't been able to get out like they normally would, they might not have food or water, and so just checking in on your neighbors makes a huge difference."

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health is a primary care provider focused on serving seniors.

"We are focused on rebuilding health care the way it should be, making sure that seniors have access to high-quality health care," Mitchell said.

Oak Street Health has two locations in Tulsa: