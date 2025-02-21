Pet of the Week: Reebok

Meet Reebok, an 11-month-old pup needing a fenced yard. Interested in adopting? Call Animal Rescue Foundation.

Friday, February 21st 2025, 12:52 pm

By: David Prock


TULSA, Okla. -

It's Friday, which means it's time for our Pet of the Week!

Meet Reebok, an 11-month-old pup who is expected to grow quite large. He'll need a fenced yard and a family who is committed to caring for him. If you're interested in adopting Reebok, please call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house located at LaFortune Park.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 21st, 2025

November 22nd, 2024

November 8th, 2024

October 25th, 2024

Top Headlines

February 22nd, 2025

February 22nd, 2025

February 22nd, 2025

February 22nd, 2025