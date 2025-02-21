Pet of the Week: Reebok

Meet Reebok, an 11-month-old pup needing a fenced yard. Interested in adopting? Call Animal Rescue Foundation.

By: David Prock

-

It's Friday, which means it's time for our Pet of the Week!

Meet Reebok, an 11-month-old pup who is expected to grow quite large. He'll need a fenced yard and a family who is committed to caring for him. If you're interested in adopting Reebok, please call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house located at LaFortune Park.