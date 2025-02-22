Tulsa County deputies arrest 3 men accused of animal cruelty

Three men have been arrested by Tulsa County deputies after they were accused of having five dogs die outside in freezing temperatures. The deputies received a tip about the dogs' living conditions and rushed to intervene, rescuing 39 additional dogs in the process.

By: MaKayla Glenn

Terrible Conditions: Dogs Found Without Proper Shelter

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the heartbreaking situation. Several dogs were found outside with no way to stay warm, and many had their water bowls frozen.

Inside the home, a dozen more dogs were living in filthy conditions. Casey Roebuck from the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office shared, "The conditions were terrible, and the dogs outside had water bowls that were frozen."

Disturbing Discovery: Dogs in Filthy, Inhumane Conditions

Deputies describe the treatment of the dogs as inhumane. The dogs inside the home were kept in unhealthy, overcrowded conditions, while those outside were left to suffer the brutal cold without shelter.

Cold, Dangerous Outdoor Conditions for the Dogs

Outside, dogs were confined in raised kennels, leaving them exposed to the elements with no warmth or access to fresh water. Tragically, some of the dogs perished in these harsh conditions.

Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office explained, "They’re in pins and huts above the ground. The cold air is circulating around them. There is no way to adequately keep them warm."

Drone Footage Reveals Horrific Outdoor Conditions

Drone footage captured the full extent of the dogs' suffering, showing several kennels in the backyard and other makeshift shelters—many covered by snow.

More Charges Likely for Inside Conditions

Casey Roebuck revealed that deputies also found a disturbing number of small dogs inside the house. "I counted maybe 16 tiny dogs in the house, and so there could be potentially other charges linked to the treatment of the dogs we found inside."

Three Men Arrested on Animal Cruelty Charges

The three men, Marshall Favors, Joseph Lutz, and Joseph Vipperman, have been arrested on multiple charges of animal cruelty. Deputies believe the men were operating a breeding operation.

Deputies expressed gratitude that a citizen tipped them off, allowing them to save the remaining dogs from these appalling conditions.

A Call for Compassion and Safe Homes for Rescued Dogs

Casey Roebuck emphasized the importance of the community's help: "Very thankful to the citizen that told us about what was happening here today so we could intervene and get these animals medical care, get them out of the cold, and hopefully, potentially be able to find homes for them."

The rescued dogs have been taken to Tulsa Animal Welfare, where they will undergo medical evaluations. The Sheriff's Office hopes the dogs will find loving homes soon.

The Men Face Multiple Animal Cruelty Charges

The three men arrested have been booked into jail on 43 counts of animal cruelty. Authorities are hopeful that the remaining dogs will have a brighter future after their rescue.

