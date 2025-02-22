Why the Locust Grove Food Pantry might close and how you can help

The Locust Grove Food Pantry has six months to come up with $100,000 to purchase the building they're in. If they don't, rent prices will go up and they may have to close their doors for good.

By: Ethan Wright

-

The Locust Grove Food Pantry has been serving people in need for 3 years. Now, they’re the ones who are in need of help.

The pantry has until July to raise the $100,000 it will take to purchase the building they work out of. If they can’t get the money, the landlord says he’ll have to raise the rent.

Locust Grove says that’s a price they won’t be able to pay, forcing them to close their doors for good.

What is the Locust Grove Food Pantry?

The Locust Grove Food Pantry provides food to people in need. They offer canned goods, non-perishables, frozen meats, fresh vegetables and fruits, pet food, and clothing items. The pantry is set up like a grocery store. People can pick what they want, and it doesn’t cost them any money.

Who Do They Serve?

The pantry serves the Locust Grove, Peggs, Salina, and Rose areas, impacting up to 1,500 people each month. But they don’t turn anyone away, no matter where you’re from. A lot of the people that they serve are elderly, disabled, or low-income. But they also help pregnant and single mothers, children ages zero to18, and large families.

Shanny Weaver, president of the food pantry, said that they even have a man who walks seven miles each month for his 3-day supply of food.

What is Happening to the Food Pantry?

The Ministerial Alliance of Locust Grove (MALG) signed a contract with their landlord to lease the building for 6 more months. The landlord says that he is tired of renting the property and is hoping to sell it. He said that he was able to lower the price for the pantry significantly, by roughly $30,000, and is giving them extra time to come up with the $100,000 needed to purchase the property. If they can't, rent prices will have to increase, and Shanny says that they just won’t be able to afford it. But if they do come up with the money, they’ll own the building, and Shanny hopes they won’t have to move ever again.

Where will this money come from?

The Locust Grove Food Pantry is a 501c3, or a charitable organization. It's a little bit different than a traditional nonprofit, but Weaver says that all of the money they have comes from donations from their community. All of the volunteers work for free, and most of the food is donated by food banks or local grocery stores.

So far, the pantry has been able to raise a few thousand dollars. Most of it came from one of their biggest fundraisers on Valentine’s Day. “We raised about $6,500, which is a lot of money. And we’re so grateful for every penny we’ve got, but we’re a long way from $100,000,” Weaver said.

Why not move somewhere cheaper?

They want to stay where they are to assist their patrons. Shanny says that they have several people who walk to their pantry or don’t have personal vehicles. If they move out of town, they worry people may not be able to get to them anymore.

How you can help

The food pantry has a GoFundMe page that has raised $860.

Shanny says that donating through GoFundMe works, but they take a percentage of the money sent. If you want 100% of your donation to benefit the pantry, Shanny is asking people to mail checks:

MALG P.O. Box 125 Locust Grove, Oklahoma, 74352