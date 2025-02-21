3 bald eagle eggs laid at Sutton Avian Research Center in Bartlesville

The Sutton Avian Research Center in Oklahoma reports three bald eagle eggs laid this season. Their Bald Eagle Recovery Program has significantly increased the state's eagle population, now over 800, since its inception in 1984.

By: Ryan Gillin

Soon Oklahoma will be home to three more eagles. That's thanks to the Sutton Avian Research Center's Bald Eagle Recovery Program.

Daniel Harris, Education Program Manager, answers our questions about when these eggs will hatch.

Q: How long have you been at the Sutton Center, and how did you get started?

A: I've been at the Sutton Center for five years now. I started as an intern in the endangered species program and just never left.

Q: What is it about the Sutton Center that you love?

A: What I love most is the impact the center has on the community. We’re not only working with conservation efforts but also educating people, especially students, all across Oklahoma. It’s amazing to see how people can realize that they have an active role in making the world a better place for species in need.

Q: Why is conservation work like this so important?

A: Birds are particularly sensitive to changes in our environment. They're often seen as the "canary in the coal mine," meaning when something bad happens, we see it reflected in bird populations. But there are also positive stories to tell, like the success of our bald eagle programs. By making small changes to our environment—cleaning the air, water, and even adjusting things like fence lines—we're seeing great strides in species recovery.

Q: Can you tell us more about the Bald Eagle Program and its history?

A: The Bald Eagle Program started in 1984. Back then, Oklahoma didn’t have any nesting eagles. We brought the first eggs into the state and began hatching them. These eagles were then released across states in the southeast.

Q: What’s the status of bald eagles in Oklahoma?

A: This year, we know there are well over three hundred active nests in Oklahoma and those are just the adults we know making nests. Long story short we went from nothing to well over seven, eight hundred eagles in the state. It's phenomenal.

Q: Can people keep up with the bald eagle nesting?

A: Yes! You can watch the eagles on our eagle camera on the Sutton Center website. Each season they will pick their favorite nest, which is always a gamble because we only have an eagle camera on what we think will be their favorite nest and this year they happened to pick that nest again so that was great for us.

To watch the live camera, click here.

